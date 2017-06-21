Angelina Jolie Relationship: Star Reflects On Times With Brad Pitt While On African Voyage

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt certainly have a lot of history together and many happy memories, many of which involve their six children- Maddox, Pax, Zahara,Vivienne, Shiloh, and Knox.

The former A-list couple, who have endured a difficult divorce and custody battle, are now finding their feet as singles, while still ensuring to spend time with their kids. Although Jolie was awarded full custody of the brood, Brad manages to spend time with them all and, as People notes, the Allied star had a great time on Father’s Day with the whole family.

“The actor celebrated the special occasion with his kids on Saturday. Several of the children were seen being dropped off at Pitt’s Los Angeles house in the morning. The kids spent time with their father before heading to the airport with their mother Angelina Jolie. Pitt was also seen at the airport before flying to France.”

Hollywood Life shares that the kids showered Brad Pitt with gifts and cards and that they had a great morning together prior to meeting their mom at the airport.

Jolie and the kids have since found their way to Africa to return to Zahara’s birth place and celebrate her birthday. Additionally, Jolie journeyed to Africa to join in on World Refugee Day.

However, the trip is said to be affecting Jolie by stirring up memories of her time with Brad. Mainly, Angelina is reportedly overwhelmed by the memories involving adopting Zahara with Brad by her side. Additionally, Shiloh was born on the continent, so Angelina holds Africa very close to her heart.

Hollywood Life shares the words of a source regarding Angelina and her ties to the continent, stating “Angelina is also planning to stop over in Namibia before flying back home — she has very fond memories of the time she and Brad spent there when Shiloh was born.”

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie marked #WorldRefugeeDay in Kenya, visits refugee girls https://t.co/Y5HY4FBFEe

(Photos courtesy) pic.twitter.com/yW6XpIy7f1 — CGTN Africa (@cgtnafrica) June 21, 2017

The source also relayed that the kids love to travel and that all were excited about the trip for the purpose of celebrating Zahara’s birthday in Ethiopia.

Angelina Jolie Overwhelmed With Memories of Brad Pitt During African Trip With Kids https://t.co/zareuKVYlr pic.twitter.com/bShy0yjqf4 — Celebrity news (@celebnewss24) June 21, 2017

It is only natural for the UN special envoy and actress to have overwhelming memories during her visit back in Africa, and many that involve Brad Pitt, seeing as the former couple were together for over a decade and enjoyed many adventures together along with their children.

The stars are said to be working through the difficult times amicably after a tumultuous few months. Angelina Jolie blindsided Brad Pitt back in September, 2016, when she announced publicly that she was filing for divorce from the Hollywood heartthrob. The announcement was reportedly the result of an event on a private jet when Pitt became intoxicated and was aggressive with their 15-year-old son Maddox. Since, Brad has admitted to struggling with alcohol addiction, yet has remained sober for months.

