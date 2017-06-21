Farrah Abraham has been facing pregnancy rumors for the past several weeks and days ago, her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, confirmed the pregnancy with press.

That said, Farrah Abraham doesn’t appear to be pregnant and on June 20, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a brightly colored bikini and proclaimed that she was coming into summer hot with a flat tummy.

Although Farrah Abraham’s post was an ad for a weight loss product, it may have also served as a pregnancy denial. After all, the Teen Mom OG star doesn’t appear to be sporting any sort of baby bump in the photo.

Farrah Abraham’s post also included a second photo of the reality star in a black bikini but in the second pic, her tummy wasn’t seen in full. Instead, she was showing off her cleavage as she posed with the weight loss product she was promoting.

Farrah Abraham’s bikini photos on Instagram come just over a week after Simon Saran spoke to Hollywood Life and claimed that she was expecting her second child. During his interview, Saran claimed that Abraham was pregnant and released that he was not sure if he was the father of her unborn child.

The rumor regarding Farrah Abraham’s alleged pregnancy first began at the end of last month when Simon Saran shared a number of suspicious photos of the reality star on his Instagram page. They were then rebooted after a trip to Las Vegas, where Saran shared another image of Abraham that appeared to show major signs of a baby bump.

Farrah Abraham is currently headed to a reality show on MTV and the relationship between her and Simon Saran has come to an end.

