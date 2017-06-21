Ariel Winter Strolls Around L.A. With Her Butt Cheeks Out After Nearly Naked Photo Backlash

Ariel Winter is letting it all hang out once again and exposing her butt cheeks during a stroll round Beverly Hills.

Photos of the Modern Family actress out and about in L.A. on June 20 showed that the star left little too the imagination when it came to her risqué outfit choice as her butt was almost completely on display as she did some shopping.

Awaiting paparazzi spotted Ariel walking around town with a friend while wearing seriously short denim shorts that barely covered her derriere and left her butt cheeks hanging out of her tiny bottoms – a far cry from the more covered up looks her character, Alex Dunphy, on the popular ABC sitcom usually sports.

Ariel paired her tiny booty shorts with a green crop top and sneakers as Daily Mail reported that she was doing a little shopping at celebrity hotspot Planet Blue.

Fans flocked to social media to throw in their two cents on Winter’s latest nearly naked look while out in public, which came mere days after the star proudly showed off her butt in a thong bikini on Instagram while lying on a pizza shaped pool floatie. The snap inspired some very mixed reactions from her more than 3.4 million followers on the social media site.

Fans were quick to slam the 19-year-old for going nearly naked on her bottom half while in public, calling out the actress for pretty much completely exposing her butt in the tiny shorts while out and about in a public space.

“Somebody please get Ariel Winter a stylist asap,” Twitter user @ArabBrat tweeted after seeing Winter’s nearly nude display on the streets of Beverly Hills, while @courtneywhatson hit back, “the issue with Ariel is not her showing of her body?? It’s the ugly a** outfits she chooses to do it in.”

However, others had a more positive spin on Ariel’s latest nearly naked controvery and praised the actress for being comfortable enough to put her body on display in public.

Notably, it was only a matter of weeks ago that Instagram users claimed that Winter’s decision to wear skin-baring outfits and get nearly naked on social media was “embarrassing” her Modern Family co-stars after she posted a photo of herself exposing her butt once again in another thong bikini while kissing her boyfriend.

Ariel has defended her right to show as much skin as she pleases – on the streets and on social media – despite all the backlash.

Winter confessed that it took her a long time to be comfortable with her own body in an interview with Refinery29 last month and admitted that she’s now proud to show off her curves and has learned to ignore the hateful comments her close to naked photos get online.

“I went through a lot of hate online, so I tried to change myself for a really long time,” Winter told the outlet when asked about the public’s fascination with her body and her numerous nearly nude photos. “But people just kept hating on me no matter what I did.”

“I’ve learned to not care about that as much,” Ariel then continued of why she continues to show off so much skin and post her close-to-nude selfies online. “I’m comfortable in a bathing suit, scars and all.”

What do you think of Ariel Winter exposing her butt cheeks in tiny shorts while on a shopping trip? Is she inspiring for being so comfortable with her body or should she have covered up a little more while out in public?

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Trevor Project]