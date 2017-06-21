How Blake Shelton Has Reportedly ‘Changed’ For Gwen Stefani Who ‘Wears The Pants’ In Their Relationship

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani seem to be one of the happiest couples in Hollywood, but does that happiness come at a price? Despite his large stature and cowboy ways, friends have recently revealed that the country crooner has changed for his lady love, who completely “wears the pants” when it comes to their relationship.

“Friends of both Blake and Gwen feel that she has changed him and has given him some structure and actually is the one in control when it comes to their relationship. She definitely wears the pants, and he pretty much follows what she wants to do and he is totally cool with it,” a source close to the couple told Hollywood Life.

Stefani is raising three boys Kingston, 11, Zuma, eight, and Apollo, three, and considering Shelton has a reputation as a really big kid it seems natural that she could get Shelton to fall in line. Just how has Shelton changed his ways for the No Doubt alum?

Shelton has been open about his dislike for roller coasters – he even shared his fears with fans by riding one on camera on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. But he put his fears aside and braved the crowds to accompany Stefani and her boys to one of their favorite places, Disneyland.

But Blake Shelton is not the only one to make changes, Stefani has also made a few. One of the world’s most recognizable fashionistas has but her couture aside and embraced the country life with Shelton in Oklahoma.

Stefani even went country to celebrate Shelton’s birthday on Sunday, June 18. Although her sons seemed to be absent from the party – it was Father’s Day after all – Shelton and Stefani celebrated with her family with a country-themed party complete with an armadillo cake that only Steel Magnolia fans will appreciate.

Birthday armadillo @blakeshelton gx #bdayboy #cake A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

So, with all of their happiness and willingness to adapt to make their partner happy, will Blake and Gwen ever get married?

Maybe not. According to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life, the couple has put wedding plans on hold…for the time being.

“Blake and Gwen are having a wonderful time being together, and they know everyone is waiting for them to get engaged and get married. And as much as they have talked about that, they have also talked about not ruining a good thing with an extra title.”

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

The fact that they are not rushing to the alter may have to do with the broken marriages that eventually brought them together. Stefani left Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale in early 2015 after she reportedly uncovered evidence that he had been sleeping with the family nanny. Shelton divorced fellow country singer Miranda Lambert in the summer of 2015 also amid rumors of infidelity.

Shelton and Stefani met and fell in love on Season 9 of The Voice, and both have admitted that they bonded over their broken hearts.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]