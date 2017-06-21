‘Little People, Big World’ Recap: Zach Roloff’s Illness Takes Frightening Turn As Tori’s Due Date Draws Near

Warning: This article contains Little People, Big World spoilers.

Zach Roloff’s mysterious illness was the central focus of this week’s episode of Little People, Big World, as the popular reality star experienced another health scare so frightening it prompted an emergency trip to the doctor.

Regular LPBW viewers know that Zach has been suffering from severe migraines and vomiting over the course of Tori’s pregnancy. The episodes have been so severe that in a recent episode, he told his mom, Amy Roloff, that he felt like he was on his “deathbed.”

On Tuesday, Zach confessed to cameras that he’s still feeling unwell.

“Lately, I’ve just been getting really sick. Big, throbbing headaches. It’s never been this bad. The headache is what’s killing me.”

The Roloff family has been concerned that Zach’s illness is related to a shunt he had placed in his brain as a toddler. The shunt is intended to drain excess fluids that build up in his brain, which is a common problem for those who have achondroplasia dwarfism like Zach. If the shunt fails, it could be life-threatening, and Zach could require surgery. However, medical tests were inconclusive, and Zach wasn’t eager to go under the knife with Tori so close to delivering their baby.

Last night, Little People, Big World fans watched as Zach tried to accompany Jeremy and Audrey to look at their new house, but he was suddenly stricken with a migraine so horrific it made his eyes cross. As soon as Jeremy pulled his car up to the house, Zach jumped out, afraid he will throw up.

Scared, Jeremy insisted on driving his twin brother to doctor for treatment. Since Zach was in the middle of a migraine episode when he arrived at the doctor’s office, his physician was finally able to make a definitive diagnosis — dad-to-be Zach was majorly stressed!

“Tori’s stressed out of her mind, and super uncomfortable,” he told his mom, Amy. “The dwarfism factor…Emotions are super high. It’s not going to stop until the baby really comes.”

But Amy Roloff reminds Zach that the stress will only increase after Baby Jackson arrives.

That may be the case, but at least Zach and Little People, Big World viewers learned that Zach won’t need surgery to replace his shunt.

“It’s a relief,” he said. “I don’t want to be in the hospital when Tori and the baby are in the hospital!”

Speaking of Tori, she was also feeling stressed, so mother-in-law Amy and mom Kim threw her a pre-delivery party, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Facebook]