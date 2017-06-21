Ryan Edwards has reportedly returned to Instagram after rehab but on Twitter, he’s staying completely silent as his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, continues to share new tweets with fans.

On Ryan Edwards’ Twitter page, he hasn’t shared any updates with fans since last summer but on Instagram, he’s been accused of slamming his ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, on two separate occasions. Meanwhile, on her own Twitter account, Maci Bookout has faced backlash over Ryan Edwards’ social media posts and attempted to focus on the positive.

“God is so faithful! He has stuck by us in every step of our way. Thankful for a family that supports, loves and encourages,” Standifer wrote on Twitter on June 20.

“And any negativity… bye,” she continued. “Hope the door doesn’t hit ya on the way out! #BeGoneSatan too much good happening in this household.”

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer got married last month before he reportedly entered a treatment center for his alleged struggles with substance abuse. As fans have seen on Teen Mom OG Season 6B, Ryan Edwards has exhibited some strange behavior during recent episodes and many have been concerned about his potential use of drugs. Still, his relationship with Standifer has remained intact.

A post shared by Christopher Edwards (@rcedwards85) on Oct 19, 2014 at 2:51pm PDT

Ryan Edwards has not yet publicly addressed his supposed struggles with substance abuse but his mother, Jen Edwards, did take aim at his former girlfriend, Dalis Connell, who spoke of his past struggles during an interview with Radar Online.

In her interview, Connell claimed that Edwards checked into rehab in 2012 after reportedly dealing with an addiction to drugs but didn’t complete the facility’s program. In response to Connell’s claims, Edwards’ mother took to Twitter to claim that Connell’s statement was made only in an effort to garner herself attention.

A post shared by Christopher Edwards (@rcedwards85) on Mar 8, 2014 at 11:57am PST

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer got married on May 15 in Tennessee, according to a document obtained by In Touch Weekly magazine earlier this month. Months prior, Standifer told MTV News that she and the reality star set a date for November.

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, and their co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Farrah Abraham, Simon Saran, Amber Portwood, Matt Baier, Maci Bookout, and Taylor McKinney, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Ryan Edwards/Facebook]