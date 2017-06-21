Has Theresa May Canceled President Trump’s UK Trip Due To Protest? State Visit Unlikely, News Reports Hint

U.S. President Donald Trump may have to wait before making a state visit to the United Kingdom.

Trump’s state visit to Britain has been controversial following an invitation by Theresa May. Shortly after the 45th president of the United States entered the White House, the British prime minister asked Donald Trump to visit Britain. During the visit, the Queen is expected to welcome the U.S. president.

President Donald Trump definitely isn’t the most popular foreign leader in the U.K. Recently, the public outrage against the U.S. president became even stronger, as Trump slammed London Mayor Sadiq Khan after the London terror attack on June 4. As soon as it was declared that Trump would visit Britain, the possibility of massive protests concerned the police.

According to reports, the state would have to spend £10 million ($12.7 million) for the police operation to counter the protests against Trump. The expensive nature of Trump’s state visit is a matter of concern for the British economy, which is likely to face a difficult time after Brexit. The pressure on the police department would be more demanding, especially after a number of recent terror attacks stunned the nation.

While the White House dismisses the claim that Trump’s U.K. visit has been canceled due to fears of violent protests, the Queen did not mention anything about Trump’s potential state visit during her speech at the State Opening of Parliament.

It is customary for the Queen to declare upcoming state visits in her speech. Even though she did not mention anything about Trump’s visit, she did refer to the upcoming state visit by King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain. It was announced that the Queen would not hold another speech in the next couple of years. Therefore, it is assumed that Trump’s U.K. visit, if not canceled, is not happening at least before 2019.

The Guardian previously reported that President Trump told May in a telephone conversation that he would not prefer visiting Britain if the public opposed it. A Downing Street insider said that May was surprised to hear Trump’s take on the visit.

According to the Daily Mail, Donald Trump would not like it if there was any disruption during his trip because of agitated protesters. The U.S. president might react to the public criticism in his typical style.

[Featured Image by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images]