Prince Philip, 96, Rushed To The Hospital For A ‘Precautionary Measure’

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has been admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London last night, Buckingham Palace reported. The Prince is said to have contracted an undisclosed infection, and the hospital stay is merely a “precautionary measure.”

According to The Guardian,Prince Philip “is in good spirits” going to the hospital. He was taken there via a private car, not an ambulance. The Buckingham Palace assures the public that the 96-year-old Royal is in a stable condition.

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London last night, as a precautionary measure, for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.

However, Prince Philip will be absent from the Royal Ascot happening this afternoon. The Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II will still attend the event as planned, and will be kept “fully informed” about her husband’s condition. The Prince will also be missing the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday. His son, Prince Charles, will accompany the Queen in his place.

This news comes shortly after Prince Philip announced that he will be retiring from his official Royal duties beginning this fall. Because of this, the British public feared that the Prince, now 96 years old, may be having major health problems.

He has had several medical procedures done in the past, including an operation on his stomach in 2013. In December 2011, he was also rushed to the hospital for a blocked coronary artery. In 2012, he missed the final part of The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations due to a bladder infection.

The Queen and members of The Royal Family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force Red Arrow display. pic.twitter.com/krBjzeUTqc — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 17, 2017

Despite his impending retirement, however, the Prince appeared to be in good health as of late. Yesterday, he was seen at the Royal Ascot with the Queen. He also attended the Trooping the Colour ceremonies last weekend, along with the Queen and the whole Royal Family.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is expected to step up to perform some of his grandfather’s public roles once Prince Philip officially retires. He and Kate Middleton are moving from their country residence to Kensington Palace in London later this year so they could focus on their Royal duties.

During his youth, Prince Philip was a keen sports enthusiast, enjoying polo and other activities. He is also a distinguished pilot and has served in the Royal Navy from 1939 to 1951.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse]