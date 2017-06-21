Beyonce & Jay Z Reportedly Let Blue Ivy Name Newborn Twins: What Did She Choose?

Beyonce gave birth to her and husband Jay Z’s twins last week, and it’s now being reported that their daughter Blue Ivy may have had the honor of giving the youngster’s their names.

The 5-year-old has allegedly been given partial responsibility when it comes to thinking up names for her siblings – rumored to be a brother and sister – as sources are claiming that Beyonce and Jay Z have asked their daughter to come up with a few names.

Blue Ivy “helped in the naming process of her new siblings” according to a recent report by Hollywood Life, as the outlet also revealed that the youngster is thrilled to be a big sister and “can’t wait” for her siblings and her mom to come home from the hospital.

Adding that Blue is “relishing” being a big sister after being an only child for the first five years of her life, the site also revealed that she has been a mainstay at UCLA Medical Center where Beyonce is thought to have given birth and has been keeping her mom company as she waits to be discharged.

Though the couple have stayed tight-lipped in the wake of their twins’ birth, TMZ claimed that Beyonce and the babies are still in the hospital after encountering minor complications due to the babies reportedly being born premature, meaning they haven’t been able to leave the hospital building just yet.

Beyonce’s dad, Mathew Knowles, confirmed the twins’ arrival on Twitter on June 18 but did not allude to any complications or issues with the babies as fans continue to guess about the names of the couple’s new additions.

“They’re here!” he tweeted alongside the hashtags #beyonce, #twins, #jayz, #happybirthday.

Knowles – who has a complicated relationship with his daughter – also added a graphic to his message that read “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Grandad.”

But while Beyonce and Jay Z haven’t yet confirmed any reports regarding the birth of their twins, it likely won’t be a surprise to fans to learn that the couple have allowed Blue Ivy to have a hand in the baby naming process.

It was reported before the “Formation” singer went into labor last week that she supposedly wanted her daughter to see her give birth and had made it clear to those around her that she wanted to have Blue involved in the birthing process.

Claiming that Beyonce and Jay Z were worried that their daughter would feel “left out” when their focus shifted to the newborns, Daily Star alleged earlier this month that the singer wanted to have Blue around as much as possible when it came time to the birth in order to keep their family unit together.

But while the singer and rapper are staying quiet about their twins and the birth, sources stated last week that Beyonce supposedly shut down the entire fifth floor of UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles and allegedly even moved other patients out of the building so that she could give birth to her twins in complete privacy.

