Kim Decides On Surrogate So The Kardashian-Wests Can Have A Third Baby, But It’s Not Khloe Kardashian

Kim and Kanye are having a third baby, but they’ve had to make a huge decision that changes everything. Kardashian has a condition that makes it dangerous, even life-threatening, for her to get pregnant again, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star desperately wants another baby. TMZ broke the news that Kim and Kanye hired a surrogate to make her dream possible.

This is an incredible journey for Kardashian, 36 and West, 40. After Kim discovered that she suffered from an untreatable condition known as “placenta accreta,” she thought there was no hope. The two were already struggling with the aftereffects of Kardashian’s robbery experience last fall in Paris, during Paris Fashion Week, and West’s mental breakdown a few weeks later.

The realization that Kim and Kanye’s long-held hope for a little brother or sister for North, 4 and Saint, 1, added an enormous burden to their already struggling relationship. Rumors of divorce swirled, but the Kardashian-West family pulled through and began to talk about how they would move on from the difficult news.

Once she recovered from the difficult pregnancy and birth with the couple’s son, Saint West, Kim knew that she really did want another child, but she couldn’t risk her life going through pregnancy and birth again.

The idea that Kim Kardashian would use a surrogate was always a possibility. For weeks, a surrogate for Kardashian’s baby has been an “ongoing theme” on Kim’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, according to Hollywood Life.

A Kardashian insider said that “there’s no way” Kim Kardashian would get pregnant again, and the reality star was looking at both surrogacy and adoption.

Kim even admitted that she’d been trying to convince her sister Khloe Kardashian to be her surrogate. The surrogacy solution was in everyone’s mind, but no one really believed Kim would take the scary step of actually hiring someone to carry her third baby.

Faced with a choice of a potentially “deadly” pregnancy, or allowing a surrogate into her life in order to give North and Saint a sibling, Kim Kardashian chose a surrogate–but she has some major requirements.

The Kardashian-Wests used an agency that helped them come up with the list.

The surrogate isn’t allowed to smoke, drink, or use drugs while she’s pregnant with Kim’s baby. She can’t be sexually active for a designated period before becoming pregnant or for three weeks after the embryo is implanted.

The surrogate is prohibited from using hot tubs or saunas or hair dye during the pregnancy, nd must avoid caffeine, raw fish, and cat litter.

They’ll pay $4500 a month for ten months, to the surrogate, who will also receive an extra $5000 per baby if there are multiples. Kim and Kanye will have to deposit $68,000 with the agency too.

That’s a pile of money, but compared to Kim Kardashian’s net worth, it’s not all that much to pay for their baby. According to the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian’s KKW makeup collection, her first ever foray into producing her own cosmetics line like her sister Kylie Jenner, will make $14 million in its first minutes after release. The 300,000 units of the KKW kit, priced at $48 each, are expected to sell out in the first five minutes.

At least one Kardashian fan offered to take on the task of surrogacy for free.

