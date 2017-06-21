Joanna Gaines Shares Details About Their New ‘Fixer Upper’ Restaurant

Fixer Upper couple Chip and Joanna Gaines are about to serve breakfast really soon. The husband-and-wife tandem previously announced that they are adding a diner to their growing empire. Now, Joanna Gaines announced in her blog that the construction is nearing its completion, and they can’t wait to serve waffles and bacon to their fans!

We wanted to write to catch you up on one of our biggest projects of the summer: getting our restaurant across the finish line!

Last year, Chip and Joanna Gaines bought the 100-year-old Elite Cafe in Waco, Texas to give it a brand-new look. The iconic landmark has suffered years of wear and tear, and it’s only fitting that the Fixer Upper stars were the ones who acquired it after it finally shut its doors.

According to Joanna, it has always Chip’s dream to open up a breakfast joint where he can serve comfort food. She added that the Gaines have very fond memories of dining at the century-old cafe as a family.

Elite Cafe has been declared officially as a historic landmark, which means they have to retain the building’s facade and original character. Because of this, the Fixer Upper duo is taking the renovations very seriously.

We’ve spent a good amount of time finalizing the design of the new restaurant- from carefully choosing finishes, textures, and paint colors, to designing the tables, chairs, and light fixtures….Figuring out how to restore the building and seamlessly incorporate new and creative design elements into the mix while staying true to the original features has been one of my favorite parts of the design process.

The Inquisitr reported last month that the “Elite” signage has been taken down already, and Chip put up a new sign to whet his fans’ appetite.

We’ll let you know when breakfast is ready.

Now, Joanna has revealed exciting new details about their future restaurant. First up, the name reveal. They’re calling the revamped diner “Magnolia Table,” adding it to their successful line of Magnolia ventures.

Magnolia Table will be serving “Chip’s favorite breakfast items,” such as his signature ham sandwich. Diners will be able to come in anytime during breakfast, brunch, and lunch. Other menu items include Farm eggs benedict, the Gaines Brothers Burger, and homemade pies.

The Gaines are no strangers to the food business–they also own a bakery in their Magnolia Silos compound. But this will be their first full-blown restaurant, and they couldn’t be more excited about it.

With their exceptionally good taste and passion for design, Chip and Joanna can turn any project into a massive success. Aside from Silos, they also have a furniture shop, books, magazines, and a home accessories line. Currently, the power couple is also busy filming for Fixer Upper Season 5, which is set to air on HGTV.

Magnolia Table is slated to open later this year.

