Blizzard Hints Possible ‘Diablo 2’ Remake On Another Job Posting

Another job posting from Blizzard adds up to speculations that a remastered version of their hit action role-playing game Diablo 2 is about to happen soon.

Earlier this week, the California-based video game giant sent fans into a frenzy after they posted another job hiring post on their website, which indicates a restoration of their classic games.

In the job post, the game company reiterated that the Classic Games team is currently looking for a “UI/UX Visual Designer” role that has a wide knowledge and experience in their hit games Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo.

The post also requires candidates to “breathe the original soul” of their classic games into “new forms and experiences,” which led fans to speculate that Blizzard is indeed working on a remastered version of Diablo 2. Check out the job post’s opening spiel below.

“Classic Games is looking for a renaissance designer to harmonize that which was, with that which will be. Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo await your machinations. If you have the desire to rise to that challenge, we’d love to hear from you.”

This is not the first time Blizzard has posted job openings for a possible Diablo 2 remake. Earlier this week, the video game developer also made a job opening for “Senior Software Engineer, Server” position.

Similarly, the post also mentioned Blizzard’s top games — StarCraft, Warcraft III, and Diablo II. According to the site, the company is looking for someone who can help in “restoring them to glory.”

Additionally, candidates are required to have ample amount of knowledge in implementing “server infrastructure changes to support new gameplay features.” The aspiring software engineer will also be required to have his “own implementation and curation of features new and old.” Most importantly, Blizzard is looking for someone who can “implement, maintain and own infrastructure for the Diablo franchise.”

Considering that Blizzard has already announced the remastered version of StarCraft, fans are now speculating that Diablo 2 will also get a remake soon. However, some find the timing of the rumored remake to be a bit off and might affect the most recent installment in the franchise, Diablo 3. Some speculate that if the remake version of Diablo 2 did come to fruition, players of Diablo 3 might be tempted to abruptly switch games.

Meanwhile, Diablo 3 just announced the release of their latest DLC that will bring the new Necromancer class in the game. It will also add exclusive digital items, including non-combat pet, a pair of cosmetic wings, new Necromancer-themed Banner Shape, Sigil, and Accent, Necromancer portrait frame and pennant. The DLC will also have two additional character slots and stash tabs.

According to reports, the highly-anticipated update will be available on June 27 for $14.99.

