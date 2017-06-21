‘NCIS’ Beats ‘Criminal Minds’ & ‘The X-Files,’ Tops Most Watched Worldwide Ranking

With 47 million viewers worldwide backing the show, NCIS became the most watch TV series on the planet, beating other popular shows like FOX’s science fiction drama The X-Files and another police procedural drama from CBS, Criminal Minds.

The CBS television series came on top and was declared by Eurodata TV Worldwide as the most watched drama series, according to Parade. NCIS was handed the 12th International Television Audience Award for a Drama TV Series during the 54th Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

NCIS’s latest recognition did not surprise fans of long-running CBS’s police procedural drama. The show has been consistently topping ratings in the U.S. and has been declared the No. 1 drama series in the United State for the past eight years. Based on CBS data, a whopping 47 million viewers followed the show in 2016.

According to TV Guide, NCIS was pitted against two other popular drama series for the coveted award. The other two finalists for the drama category were FOX’s The X-files and CBS’ Criminal Minds.

Another CBS show also bagged an award in the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. The Bold and the Beautiful was given the International TV Audience Awards for Soap Operas, according to Variety. On the other hand, Warner Bros. Television’s The Big Bang Theory received an award for comedy, completing U.S. shows’ dominance for the audience awards category.

Meanwhile, fans may expect some changes in the coming NCIS Season 12. The entire season will be under the guidance of Frank Cardea and George Schenk, who have taken the helm after Gary Glasberg, the showrunner of the series since 2009, died in his sleep last September 28, 2016.

There are some changes in the series’ cast as well. It was previously reported that Jennifer Esposito will not be reprising her role as Agent Alexandra “Alex” Quinn, according to Deadline. Alex Quinn was introduced into the series in the premiere of Season 14.

Understandably, Jennifer Esposito fans are disappointed to see the actress leaving so soon after only one season. Apparently, the character Alex Quinn was created by the late Gary Glasberg. With his passing, it is likely that the character was left out with the change of direction envisioned by the new showrunners for the upcoming season.

NCIS Season 15 is slated for September 26, 2017.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]