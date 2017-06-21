‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will A New Ciara Brady Eventually Return To Salem?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Ciara Brady might return to Salem, but it won’t be right away and will be a new actress playing the part. What is known about this character and if she comes back, how will this affect Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis)?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the NBC soap opera.

Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) isn’t interested in getting back together with Theo. Jade Michaels (Gabrielle Haugh) filmed a sex tape starring Theo and Claire, and then forgot to permanently delete it. Unfortunately, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) just happened to watch the home movie and everyone blamed Claire, including Theo. He asked for her forgiveness, but she brought up a good point. If the situation had involved Ciara, Theo wouldn’t have jumped to conclusions.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows reveal that Hope Brady will convince Claire to give Theo the letter that Ciara wrote him a long time ago. In the note, she confessed her real feelings for Theo, who was also her best friend. Claire saw her put the letter in Theo’s bag and before anyone saw, she took the note so Theo would never read it. However, after Hope has a chat with the aspiring singer, she will give her ex-boyfriend the letters. Once he realizes that Ciara loved him, will he try to reach out to her?

After Vivian Jovanni exited the soap opera, it was revealed that Ciara left Salem for the summer. That means the character could be back. Let’s face it, Hope shouldn’t deal with the chaos that happens in town without at least one her children by her side. There was a rumor that Ciara was being recast, but there has been no confirmation. It doesn’t appear that Jovanni is returning to Days Of Our Lives because she told Serial Scoop in December that the exit was a mutual decision.

If and when Ciara Brady comes back to Salem, will she forgive Theo for the situation with Wyatt? Could the two end up becoming the next hot item?

Do you think Ciara will return to Days Of Our Lives this fall? Which actress do you think would be perfect to play Bo and Hope’s daughter?

