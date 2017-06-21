12-Year-Old Allegedly Kills Herself After Cyberbullying On Snapchat

A 12-year-old girl purportedly took her own life after being tormented by bullies on Snapchat. Mallory Grossman, a New Jersey youngster was described as fun, compassionate and loving by all who met her. Her friends revealed that Mallory preached and practiced love. They disclosed that the sixth-grader would make and sell jewelry during her spare time and donate the money to kids battling cancer.

According to NBC New York, Mallory’s mother, Dianne Grossman complained to Copeland Middle School authorities about the cyber-bullying, just hours before her daughter passed.

The school superintendent refused to comment on the tragic incident, but pointed to the school district’s website as proof that they had maintained a tough stance against bullying activities. The superintendant, Greg McGann highlighted the measures taken in curriculum and instruction, incident reporting and investigation procedures.

McGann said the district was cooperating with authorities and that grief counselors were on hand for staff and students shaken up by the untimely demise of the sixth grader. The County Prosecutor’s Office has since launched an investigation into Mallory Grossman’s death. However, the Daily Mail is reporting that officials are yet to issue a statement confirming that the 12-year-old killed herself.

Grossman, was a gymnast and cheerleader at Star Athletics Cheer and Tumbling. Her teammates wore light blue outfits to rev up awareness against the dangers of bullying. The 12-year-old girl left behind her parents, Seth and Dianne Grossman and two sisters as well as a brother. In a glowing tribute, Mallory was described as an epitome of love who left behind life lessons for all to remember her by.

“Every once in a great while, heaven sends down a teacher in the form of a child. Mallory was our teacher; she taught us how to love each other as only a child can. Her purpose and impact on this world is beyond what we can see or feel. And everyone who takes her lessons are better for having done so. She inspired. She was kind. She was innocent. She was beautiful. She was pure.”

A GoFundMe campaign to help the devastated family with Mallory’s final expenses has raked in close to $70,000 easily zipping past the initial $20,000 goal.

Mallory Grossman has since been rested.

[Featured Image by Matt Cardy/Getty Images]