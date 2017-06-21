Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Buy Surprisingly Simple Beach House In Santa Barbara

Celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are now the proud owners of a beautiful beach house on the California coast, and the size of the home has fans talking.

The actors purchased the surprisingly simple home for a cool $10 million as people express their shock over the interior. While the gorgeous house is located right next to the ocean near Santa Barbara, it only features 3,100 square feet of living space.

According to the Trulia post, Mila and Ashton’s beach home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms in the less-than-expected square footage. Of course, it also boasts large windows overlooking the Pacific Ocean and a modern kitchen. However, these amenities haven’t kept people from questioning the size of the home.

Refinery29 reported on the purchase as the website included photos of the house. It seems some readers were taken aback by the $10 million purchase as they commented on the article.

One commenter stated they were confused by the price of the beach house in comparison to its size. The reader even asked if the photos were of a guesthouse instead of the main property.

“I’m confused. Is this the guesthouse that is part of the property?? Nothing here looks 3100 sq ft or worth anywhere near 10mill, even in CA.”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are living a breezy life in their $10 million Santa Barbara beach house: https://t.co/2EZIocT7R3 pic.twitter.com/tY4Ohmz7Lj — E! News (@enews) June 19, 2017

Another reader chimed in saying $10 million for a 3,100 square foot home is normal in the area. Refinery29 added the house is located in a private drive with a gated fence, meaning Mila and Ashton sought some type of privacy for their family.

The actors are parents to 2-year-old daughter Wyatt and 7-month-old son Dimitri, who will no doubt enjoy living on the beach. The site gave details on the house as it stated Wyatt and Dimitri will have plenty of space to be kids.

“There’s a huge backyard to play in — an entire beach, in fact — and they’ll never have to share a room…”

Celebrity sale: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis buy a beach house https://t.co/JtPKolmGup pic.twitter.com/aXyey2ZnW1 — Homed (@HomedStuff) June 21, 2017

Time also reported on Kunis and Kutcher’s new residence in an article that includes numerous photos of the property. Mila’s former Black Swan co-star, Natalie Portman, is said to have purchased a $6.5 million beach home just miles from her and Ashton’s new place.

While spending millions on what appears to be a “normal sized” home may seem extravagant to some, Mila and Ashton have previously stated they can be quite frugal with their money. Hollywood Life covered the 2016 interview in which Mila says her children will not grow up spoiled.

“We are very aware of what a dollar’s worth because it’s 100 percent earned by us, for us. Nothing’s been handed to us, and our kids won’t know what that’s like.”

It seems Kunis and Kutcher are indeed sticking to the simple life as they prepare to spend time at the beach in a relatively “normal” home.

[Featured Image by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images]