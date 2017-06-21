John Cena Replacing Roman Reigns On ‘Raw’ Brand House Shows, Is The Move Permanent?

Ever since John Cena was announced to return to WWE as a “free agent,” the WWE Universe has wondered what kind of impact that will have on WWE programming. The creative freedom for WWE officials to book Cena on Raw or SmackDown Live as they see fit is not only going to provide a big boost to WWE television ratings but there are several possibilities for Cena’s feuds and new matches that are exciting for WWE fans.

Until recently, John Cena’s schedule was unknown and it was unclear which brand he would favor. Now, it’s being reported that WWE officials are more likely to favor Cena appearing on Raw to help the company. As of this writing, he is scheduled to replace Roman Reigns in some upcoming WWE live events for Raw. The expectation is John Cena will be utilized to fill in the gaps like this whenever WWE officials need his help.

It’s important to note that Roman Reigns being replaced is not a commentary on his position in WWE. The WWE live events that Cena is being featured on are shows that Reigns was simply not scheduled for, so the powers that be are using Cena and Reigns as a one-two punch, which could be interesting down the line.

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns has been a dream match for a few years now. It was crystal clear before Reigns defeated The Undertaker that he was the next guy to take the ball from Cena as WWE’s poster boy. Over the past few years, Cena has been taking more time away from WWE and Reigns has cemented his role as a top guy. The only thing that is missing is the “passing of the torch” match that WWE fans always love to see.

It’s being reported that WWE officials are planning Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for WWE Summerslam in a few months or for the grandest stage of them all next year in New Orleans. When their match happens is dependent on what the powers that be want to book Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Title.

Since John Cena will be making regular appearances on Raw, the WWE Universe will expect him to wrestle some new opponents aside from Roman Reigns as well. A rivalry with Samoa Joe is still fifteen years in the making. WWE fans would love to see Finn Balor vs. John Cena. There are many WWE Superstars that Cena could work with on Raw and SmackDown. Everyone wants to see Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura face off.

John Cena’s creative freedom will allow him to provide the WWE Universe with several great matches over the summer. More importantly, his presence will help the company get out of the slump they have been in since WrestleMania and improve financially and creatively. With John Cena back in WWE, it’s going to be a fun summer.

