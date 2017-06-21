Kathryn Dennis And Thomas Ravenel Film ‘Southern Charm’ Season 4 Reunion Show; Naomi Olindo A No-Show?

Season 4 of Southern Charm is coming to an end. On Tuesday, the cast gathered in New York City to film the season 4 reunion show. With host Andy Cohen, Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenel, Landon Clements, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, and Cameran Eubanks argued and rehashed the season’s biggest moments and controversies. Also in attendance were recurring cast members Chelsea Meissner and Jennifer Snowden. Viewers may also see Naomi Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith when the reunion show airs on Bravo.

Prior to the reunion show filming, Bravo released the seating chart. The seating chart shows that to the left of Andy sat, from closest to furthest, Shep, Kathryn and Craig. To the right of Andy sat, from closest to furthest, Thomas, Cameran, Landon, and Austen.

The fact that the two cast members that were placed closest to Andy opposite of one another were Shep and Thomas and not Kathryn and Thomas may be surprising to many viewers. After all, Kathryn and Thomas’ relationship history and child custody drama has driven much of the current season’s story lines. Perhaps this means that Kathryn and Thomas, as recent episodes suggest, really have moved on from their grievances with one another and reached a good co-parenting relationship?

After the reunion show finished filming on Tuesday evening, Jennifer posted a group photo. The photo shows everyone still in their reunion show wardrobes, with the exception of Jennifer. Jennifer explained that she changed out of her dress because it was suffocating her.

???? And that's a wrap! My dress was suffocating me so I'm not dressed for the pic ???????? #SouthernCharm A post shared by Jennifer Snowden ???? (@jennifersnowden) on Jun 20, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Jennifer did, however, post photos showing what she actually wore to film the reunion show.

Here's my real outfit friends ???? #SouthernCharm A post shared by Jennifer Snowden ???? (@jennifersnowden) on Jun 20, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Austen posted a smaller group photo and complemented the reunion show set, which was decorated to look like a Southern estate.

Wherever did they find this beautiful southern estate in the middle of New York City!? #southerncharm #season4 #reunion #only5morehours A post shared by Austen Kroll (@krollthewarriorking) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

What’s not clear is whether the show’s two other recurring cast members, Craig’s girlfriend, Naomi Olindo, and the show’s creator and producer, Whitney Sudler Smith, also filmed the reunion show. Jennifer’s group photo prompted many viewers to ask about Naomi and Whitney. Just last week, Andy asked viewers for questions they had for the group. He wrote that Naomi and Whitney were going to attend.

“SOUTHERN CHARM REUNION TIME! post Q’s here for: Cameran Eubanks, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Thomas Ravenel, Katherine Dennis, Austen Kroll and Landon Clements!

Also appearing: Naomi Olindo, Chelsea Meissner, Jennifer Snowden

and Whitney Sutler Smith… so ask them stuff too! Tell me where you’re from and make them great questions so I can use them on the show!”

Did Naomi and Craig, who are currently shown on the show going through big relationship issues, break up? Just two days ago, Craig posted a photo of himself with Naomi.

Awesome time with this champion. Looking forward to working with him and @I_Got_Legs and the bright future that lies ahead for both #igotlegs #walkwithmefightwithme #onemillionsteps #reenabledracetour #roboticexoskeleton A post shared by Craig Conover (@caconover) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

Cameran also posted a group photo and commented that they survived the reunion show. In response to several viewers’ questions about Naomi’s whereabouts, one person commented that Naomi’s studying abroad.

We survived. ❤️ A post shared by Cameran Eubanks (@camwimberly1) on Jun 20, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

Yet according to Jennifer, Noami Olindo did make it to New York City.

Is Naomie there? ???? — KeepCalmPeople! (@CarrieOn2014) June 20, 2017

When does the Southern Charm season 4 reunion show starring Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenel, Landon Clements, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, and Cameran Eubanks air? Perhaps in about two weeks, a week after the finale episode, which airs next Monday. A synopsis for the finale episode provided by TV Guide shows that there is plenty more drama to come.

“Landon and Kathryn’s Key West apology sends shock waves through the gang in the Season 4 finale. Also: Chelsea and Austen struggle to define their relationship as Craig and Naomie decide the fate of theirs; and old tensions are renewed at JD’s party.”

