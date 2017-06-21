Kathryn Dennis And Thomas Ravenel Film ‘Southern Charm’ Season 4 Reunion Show; Naomi Olindo A No-Show?

Season 4 of Southern Charm is coming to an end. On Tuesday, the cast gathered in New York City to film the season 4 reunion show. With host Andy Cohen, Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenel, Landon Clements, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, and Cameran Eubanks argued and rehashed the season’s biggest moments and controversies. Also in attendance were recurring cast members Chelsea Meissner and Jennifer Snowden. Viewers may also see Naomi Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith when the reunion show airs on Bravo.
Prior to the reunion show filming, Bravo released the seating chart. The seating chart shows that to the left of Andy sat, from closest to furthest, Shep, Kathryn and Craig. To the right of Andy sat, from closest to furthest, Thomas, Cameran, Landon, and Austen.
The fact that the two cast members that were placed closest to Andy opposite of one another were Shep and Thomas and not Kathryn and Thomas may be surprising to many viewers. After all, Kathryn and Thomas’ relationship history and child custody drama has driven much of the current season’s story lines. Perhaps this means that Kathryn and Thomas, as recent episodes suggest, really have moved on from their grievances with one another and reached a good co-parenting relationship?
After the reunion show finished filming on Tuesday evening, Jennifer posted a group photo. The photo shows everyone still in their reunion show wardrobes, with the exception of Jennifer. Jennifer explained that she changed out of her dress because it was suffocating her.
Jennifer did, however, post photos showing what she actually wore to film the reunion show.
Austen posted a smaller group photo and complemented the reunion show set, which was decorated to look like a Southern estate.
What’s not clear is whether the show’s two other recurring cast members, Craig’s girlfriend, Naomi Olindo, and the show’s creator and producer, Whitney Sudler Smith, also filmed the reunion show. Jennifer’s group photo prompted many viewers to ask about Naomi and Whitney. Just last week, Andy asked viewers for questions they had for the group. He wrote that Naomi and Whitney were going to attend.
“SOUTHERN CHARM REUNION TIME! post Q’s here for: Cameran Eubanks, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Thomas Ravenel, Katherine Dennis, Austen Kroll and Landon Clements!
Also appearing: Naomi Olindo, Chelsea Meissner, Jennifer Snowden
and Whitney Sutler Smith… so ask them stuff too! Tell me where you’re from and make them great questions so I can use them on the show!”
Did Naomi and Craig, who are currently shown on the show going through big relationship issues, break up? Just two days ago, Craig posted a photo of himself with Naomi.
Cameran also posted a group photo and commented that they survived the reunion show. In response to several viewers’ questions about Naomi’s whereabouts, one person commented that Naomi’s studying abroad.
Yet according to Jennifer, Noami Olindo did make it to New York City.
When does the Southern Charm season 4 reunion show starring Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenel, Landon Clements, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, and Cameran Eubanks air? Perhaps in about two weeks, a week after the finale episode, which airs next Monday. A synopsis for the finale episode provided by TV Guide shows that there is plenty more drama to come.
“Landon and Kathryn’s Key West apology sends shock waves through the gang in the Season 4 finale. Also: Chelsea and Austen struggle to define their relationship as Craig and Naomie decide the fate of theirs; and old tensions are renewed at JD’s party.”
[Featured Image via Bravo]