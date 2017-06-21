iPhone 8 Release Date Leak Suggests Delay, New Dummy Unit Video Compares It To The iPhone 7 Plus

The iPhone 8 exists, of that we’re sure. It is coming alongside the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, which means that Apple is unveiling three new smartphones at once for the first time. But interested buyers may not be able to purchase it right away.

The company Finisar hinted during its recent earnings call that it supplies Apple with a specialized laser that can be used for AR and even image recognition. While Apple was not directly named, it is strongly believed to be the company that Finisar was pertaining to.

BGR reported that Finisar’s production schedule suggests that the iPhone 8 will indeed be revealed in September together with its siblings. However, it may not be available until the following month while the 7s and 7s Plus will be for sale shortly after the unveiling. This speculation corroborates previous reports indicating that the 10th anniversary iPhone will start shipping in October.

Considering that the iPhone 8 is Apple’s first attempt at a bezel-less screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner, the one-month delay is understandable. Packed with features such as wireless charging and AR tech, it is surprising that the next-gen iPhone is only facing a minor setback. Compare that to Samsung, which still cannot debut an embedded fingerprint sensor within the year, the iPhone 8 is looking to be a winner.

iPhone 8 Dummy Unit

In related news, a dummy unit of the iPhone 8 appeared in a video. The design of the model is in line with early renders and prototype of the said phone, which means we could be seeing the final design.

The back has a glass panel and a vertically arranged dual-camera system, while the front has an uninterrupted glass display. The sides are made of a shiny metal that still looks unpolished. As it is a dummy unit, we cannot see if the iPhone 8 screen will feature a cut-out described in a previous post by the Inquisitr.

The iPhone 8 dummy model was also compared to the iPhone 7 Plus. In the video below, fans can see how small the smartphone actually is despite having a bigger screen size than the Plus variant. Well, that is thanks to the removal of the home button and the chopped off bezels.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]