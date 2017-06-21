Gal Gadot Reportedly Renegotiating Her Ridiculously Low Salary In ‘Wonder Woman’

Gal Gadot is reportedly looking for a pay raise for the next film in the DC Extended Universe after the success of the recently released summer blockbuster Wonder Woman, for which she was only reportedly paid $300,000. The seemingly paltry sum the Israeli actress was paid instigated some uproar regarding the pay inequality in Hollywood, but the details have reportedly been clarified.

With the success of Wonder Woman stoking the once-decaying embers of interest in the DCEU, a state that was not helped by the rough performances of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad when they were released back in 2016, the film is now possibly the frontrunner of the franchise with its actress potentially becoming one of the bigger names in the series. As such, Gadot and the other players of the Amazon princess’ story might be seeking a bigger slice of the pie.

On her end, Gadot is reportedly in the middle of renegotiating her current deal with Warner Bros. for her part in the franchise, according to sources for TMZ. The Israeli Defense Force member-turned actress is currently sitting at $300,000 in salary for each of her three set appearances as Wonder Woman: the already released Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Wonder Woman, and the upcoming Justice League set for November of this year.

When news that Gadot was receiving only $300,000 for her movies first surfaced, the internet went into a frenzy over the ongoing pay inequality in Hollywood. Many believed that the actress was another victim by the said system, with her salary seemingly paltry against Henry Cavill’s alleged $14 million payout for 2012’s Man of Steel.

The uproar first started when Lauren Duca, a reporter for Teen Vogue, posted on her Twitter to criticize the apparently massive discrepancy between Gadot’s and Cavill’s salaries, according to Vox. However, more details are now out and it is now clarified that while Gadot was indeed paid the stated amount, the numbers for Cavill were grossly out of proportion.

As for just how much Cavill was indeed paid, the actor’s salary for Man of Steel was much more in line with the amount Gadot was paid for her first film in the franchise according to sources for CNN. Although the specific numbers were not given, sources claimed that it is common for relatively unknown or small-name stars to only receive smaller payouts at first, with renegotiations coming in on the later stages of a franchise.

Wonder Woman released to U.S. theaters last June 2 and is now in its third week. Catch Gal Gadot’s next appearance as Diana Prince when Justice League hits theaters on November 17.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]