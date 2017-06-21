‘Big Brother 18’ Natalie Negrotti Gets Personal With James Huling, ‘Keep My Name Out Of Your Mouth’

Big Brother 18 Alum, Natalie Negrotti made it clear that she didn’t want her former co-star and showmance partner to talk about her on social media and during interviews. James Huling, who appeared on Big Brother 17 & 18, sat down with Sarah Scoop and revealed what led to his breakup with Negrotti. Apparently, the BB18 houseguest didn’t like what he had to say and decided to get personal with the fan-favorite on Twitter.

According to Sarah Scoops, James said he wishes Natalie the best, but wasn’t happy with how their relationship and friendship ended. Huling still believes that sending him a cease and desist letter was uncalled for — and a first between Big Brother co-stars.

Apparently, Negrotti wasn’t pleased with what he said so she turned to Twitter to voice her frustration. Natalie explained that when interviewers ask her about her relationship with James, she tells them “no comment.” She believes that is the best way to handle it. Of course, Huling did not agree with her and told her why.

Huling stated that when he gets interviews, he prefers to be straight forth and answer the questions. He added that she shouldn’t be “getting all worked up” over an article. That’s when things took a nasty turn in the Twitter spat. Natalie told James to keep her name out of his mouth adding that he is “a nasty evil little man.”

Natalie claims that she blocked James on social media back in February because he was sending her harassing text messages during the middle of the night. Soon after that, Natalie increases the security on her Twitter page making it private and only viewable to her confirmed followers.

Big Brother fans expect these type of outburst from Negrotti. Big Brother Junkies suggested that she can’t seem to grasp that when you go on a reality television show and have a “relationship” with a BB fan-favorite, she will be the subject of blogs, articles, and social media posts.

The feud between James and Natalie has been going on for months. A few months ago, Huling posted a series of Periscope videos sharing details about their break up and showing off a cease and desist letter she sent to him.

This is how excited I am about the #BB19 Cast reveal. @CBSBigBrother pic.twitter.com/ire4GWL0lZ — James Huling (@AsianJamesBB17) June 18, 2017

It doesn’t look like they will come to an agreement anytime soon. Perhaps, the best thing for all involved is to block each other on social media and never talk about each other again.

Share your opinion in the comments section below.

I made that 30 min Rant after I got a visit from the mail man. Of course I'm going to Rant on. Plus her (family lawyer told me to do so.) ???? pic.twitter.com/2uO2r5ceiI — James Huling (@AsianJamesBB17) April 26, 2017

Big Brother 19 returns June 28 on CBS.

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images]