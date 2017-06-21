Maci Bookout Criticized By Fans For Keeping Bentley From Seeing His Father During Drug Issues

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is under fire for discussing her options of keeping son Bentley safe during his dad’s drug abuse struggles.

On Monday’s episode of TMOG, Bookout talks about how to best keep her 8-year-old son safe while Ryan Edwards seeks help for his substance issues. People magazine recapped the recent episode as the site stated Maci is considering keeping Bentley from seeing his father.

Bookout is heard discussing the difficult issue with husband Taylor McKinney as she expressed her concern over Bentley one day seeing his father’s struggles played out in public. She then consults a drug abuse counselor in another scene, in which she can be heard contemplating keeping Bentley safe by not allowing him to visit Ryan or his side of the family.

The counselor tells Maci to hold Ryan accountable, according to People, as she talks about what would be best for her son.

“Bentley’s going to be mad at me. He’s going to want to go to Jen and Larry’s [his grandparents] and I won’t be able to let him.”

After Bookout states she may stop Bentley’s visits to his grandparents, where Edwards may see him at any point, fans did not hold back their criticisms. Commenters took to People‘s Facebook post to share their opinions of Maci’s decision.

Some said it’s not fair of her to keep Ryan’s parents from seeing their grandson.

“So she is going to take it out on Ryan’s parents? Wonderful loving supportive grandparents since the start. SO WRONG!!”

Another fan brought up Maci’s own faults as they commented she and Taylor are supposedly known for drinking heavily and getting into heated arguments.

“Didn’t she admit this season that her and her husband get drunk and go at one another. Maybe Bentley should be with his grandparents since both parents have issues with substances.”

The reader went as far as to state perhaps Bookout’s son should be in custody of his grandparents as it appears both of his parents suffer from substance abuse. Obviously, fans were not pleased to see Maci consider keeping Bentley from Ryan’s parents.

However, a few readers did come to Maci’s defense as they stated she’s a wonderful mother and is only trying to do what is best for her young son.

“As she should!! Maci is a wonderful mother and it is her job to protect her son!! It’s not like Ryan has been so active in Bentley’s life anyways.”

Other readers mentioned their own experiences dealing with similar situations as they defended Maci’s choice. Some mothers said being a parent is tough as they also made the decision to keep their children from seeing dads with substance abuse issues.

It appears many commenters have mixed opinions on Bookout’s parenting decision when it comes to Edwards’ problem with drugs. Fans will have to tune in to the rest of the season to learn how it played out with Bentley’s grandparents.

