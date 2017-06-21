‘The Challenge: Champs Vs. Pros’ Finale: Who Won Tonight on MTV?

We started tonight with the final 10 contestants on The Challenge: Champs Vs. Pros on MTV. This was the final night of competition, as the winners of Champs Vs. Pros would be crowned when all was said and done on MTV tonight. The final challenge has been run, so get your finale results on The Challenge: Champs Vs. Pros tonight below.

The Final Challenge

We have the Top 10 in place and they competed in the final challenge of the season to determine who would make it to the final race of The Challenge: Champs Vs. Pros 2017. No more teams, as this was an individual challenge. For the challenge, they were tested on strategy and the name of the challenge was called “No Guts, No Glory.”

This challenge had them shooting basketballs to be the person to get to 100 points the fastest. There were food stations that had a colored ball associated with each station. They had to eat a plate of food at that station in order to go and shoot the ball into the hoop. Desserts were 20 points and easier to eat. Entrees were 45 points, but more difficult to eat. Entrees included beef tongue and beef brains. The top male and top female from each team earned a spot in the final, where they would compete as pairs. Of the remaining contestants, the player with the fastest time headed to the finals as well and would compete with one of their own teammates.

Challenge Results

The women go first and it is Cara Maria winning for the champs and Lindsey Jacobellis for the pros, so they are headed to the finals. The men are up next and it is Kamerion winning for the pros and Darrell winning it for the champs, so they are headed to the finals. Of the remaining contestants on The Challenge: Champs Vs Pros, Camila had the fastest time and she picked Wes to join her in the finals. That meant CT from the champs and Louise Hazel, Lolo Jones, and Gus Kenworthy from the pros were all eliminated.

Champs Vs. Pros Final

For this challenge, they would start with a weighted vest on, which happened to weigh 35 percent of their body weight. They would all run through a series of obstacles along the course. The final test was a test of memory, which was a sign with Victor Cruz’s favorite football play written on it. The first team to come back with the key to victory would win $100,000 for their charities.

Final Results

This final challenge was definitely a tough one, especially for Kamerion. He is a big guy to begin with, but then having that weighted vest on him kicked his butt. He and Lindsey tried to stay strong, but the pros were overtaken by the champs on this one. It was Darrell and Cara Maria winning tonight on The Challenge: Champs Vs. Pros and taking home $50,000 each for their charities.

