Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: ‘She Is Kind Of A Mom To Him’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship continues to get stronger and stronger. Now sources close to the couple are revealing that it is Gwen who is the boss in the relationship and that she’s changed Blake’s life with her structured ways.

According to Hollywood Life, Gwen Stefani wears the pants when it comes to her relationship with Blake Shelton. Friends of the singer and her fellow Voice coach reveal that Gwen has changed Blake and is definitely the one in control when it comes to their romance. Sources tell the site that Gwen controls nearly everything and that Blake follows her lead and is happy to do so.

One insider even claims that Blake Shelton sees Gwen not only as a girlfriend and friend, but also as a kind of mother to him. He looks up to her and is happy to have her in his life. However, being in charge of the relationship may be a whole new sensation for Stefani, who was said to be a bit submissive in her 13-year long marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale.

“He sees Gwen not only as a romantic partner in his life but she kind of is a Mom to him as well. He really looks up to her and is happy that she is this kind of person in his life, it works for him,”

Gwen Stefani allegedly put up with a lot from Gavin Rossdale over the years and only divorced the Bush singer when she was given proof that he had been cheating on her with the family’s nanny. Gwen and Gavin divorced and currently co-parent their three sons, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3.

The report goes on to reveal that because Gwen is the mother of three boys, and Blake is often a “big kid himself,” that she knows how to “handle the male species.” Since Stefani is the motherly type, she may be convincing Shelton to take better care of himself and do what’s best for his career and their relationship.

Recently, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took a trip to Disneyland together, which shocked many of Shelton’s fans who know he doesn’t like crowds much. Gwen also convinced Blake to ride a roller coaster, which he has publicly admitted he hates doing.

What are your thoughts on the report that Gwen Stefani is the boss in her relationship with Blake Shelton? Do you think the couple will go the distance?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]