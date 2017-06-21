Drake Dating Bella Hadid? Rumors Sparked After The Two Leave The Club Together In L.A.

Is Drake dating Bella Hadid? Romance rumors sparked when the rapper and supermodel were spotted leaving a popular club, The Nice Guy, in Los Angeles together.

Bella and Drake could be a thing

Drake and Bella Hadid were photographed partying it up at The Nice Guy. The supermodel then reportedly left the club with the rapper, according to HotNewHipHop.

Hadid arrived at the club around 1:20 a.m., while Drake apparently arrived about a half hour earlier. The couple left together at around 4 a.m on Monday night, June 19.

Bella wore a black, white, and red crop top with a pair of oversized ripped jeans and white pointed-toe heels.

Drake sported a black coat with red detailing, which actually complimented Hadid’s outfit well.

Gigi Hadid’s younger sister was spotted climbing into one of Drake’s cars. The two reportedly attempted to leave The Nice Guy through separate exits but eyewitnesses claim that the two left at the same time.

It was not disclosed where the two were headed.

Single and ready to mingle

Both Drake, 30, and Bella Hadid,20, are single.

Bella Hadid previously dated R&B singer, The Weeknd, who is currently dating Selena Gomez. The celebrities broke up back in November.

Drake has dated women like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Hailey Baldwin. Drake and J.Lo briefly dated back in the winter of this year before the singer began dating former Yankees player, Alex Rodriguez.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

Hadid is not dating Jordan Kale Barrett

Hadid was recently rumored to be dating fellow “it” model Jordan Kale Barrett, W Magazine reported. However, Bella claimed herself on Twitter that “J” was like a “brother” to her.

J is like a brother to me buhhh this just ruined the surprise… interview w/ @DerekBlasberg coming soon???????????? https://t.co/5lJSNYqMHN — Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) June 13, 2017

She also criticized the paparazzi for photographing her in her “home” and “private space,” saying it was “sick,” “sad,” and “f**ked up.”

Thank you @postmates for always delivering my favorites right to set in the speediest time possible..I love you #Postmates #ad but I really do.???????????????? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

[Featured Image by Grant Lamos IV / Stringer / Getty Images and Matthias Nareyek / Stringer / Getty Images]