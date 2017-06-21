‘Little People, Big World’ Update: Jeremy Roloff Gives Home Tour, Shares Audrey’s Pregnancy Progress

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are proud first-time homeowners! The Little People, Big World couple recently purchased a house near the Roloff Farms in preparation for their baby girl’s arrival this September. For the first time, Jeremy is giving LPBW fans a peek inside his new home.

Jeremy And Audrey’s Home Reveal

In a video posted by TLC, Jeremy shows off their newly bought home in Rock Creek, Oregon. At the time of filming, Jeremy and Audrey haven’t moved in yet and were still in the process of remodeling the 1968 house.

“We have all our stuff in here but we haven’t actually moved in yet. We have a little bit of a remodeling project here. Coz it’s really old carpet, we wanna try to hardwood the place and then paint the cabinets, paint the rooms.”

The video shows Jeremy walking around the house, with the construction going on behind him. The Inquisitr previously reported that he and Audrey purchased their house for $465,000. At 2,700 square feet, the house has two floors, four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an ample lawn space.

Their move from Bend to Rock Creek has not been an easy decision, as seen in the show’s past episodes. Initially, Jeremy didn’t want to live near the family because of Matt and Amy’s “messy” situation after their divorce. However, with baby Jackson’s arrival, both Jeremy and Audrey decided that it will be good for their baby to grow up with her cousin.

Audrey Roloff has also been posting videos and pictures of their ongoing renovation project on her social media. In one video shared on her Instagram Stories, Audrey is seen helping Jeremy choose floor options despite being fully pregnant. Jeremy stated that he’s trying to push the construction to go a little bit faster since their baby is due in a few weeks’ time!

“I’m kind of in a time crunch, because the baby’s coming in a couple of weeks. So we’re trying to get this project done before that happens.”

Audrey’s Pregnancy Update

Audrey just entered her third trimester of pregnancy. According to Jeremy, she’s doing really well and thankfully has not been sick despite their busy transition. If anything, the only discomfort the mom-to-be is experiencing is that the baby is moving too much!

“She needs her right shoulder to be rubbed every night because the baby girl keeps kicking her in her ribs.”

In last night’s episode of Little People, Big World, Audrey was seen talking with Amy Roloff regarding her pregnancy. Audrey told her mother-in-law that the baby “moves nonstop” and sleep has been difficult lately.

“She’s gonna be a rascal for you guys,” Amy commented, and Audrey agreed.

“I’m definitely getting a sense that our daughter is going to be active. I was a really active child, and so was Jeremy. And if [our daughter] has red hair, I’m sure it will be escalated!”

Two more months before Little People, Big World fans meet another Roloff baby! It would certainly be exciting to see baby Jackson and his new cousin grow up together in the show. Meanwhile, Zach and Jeremy’s younger sister Molly is about to get married this August, so the Roloff family is certainly expanding!

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. ET, on TLC.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]