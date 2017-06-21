Stephen Hawking Says The Earth Is Dying, Calls Trump’s Stance On Climate Control ‘Dangerous’

Professor Stephen Hawking warns that we need to find a new home planet within the next 100 years or the human race will be doomed, Daily Mail reported. The physicist spoke at the Starmus Festival held in Norway about his concerns for Earth’s future.

The scientist took a shot at Donald Trump as well, stating that the POTUS took the wrong stance on climate change, adding that he may have made the most serious and wrong decision on global warming when he pulled out of the Paris Accord.

Hawking believes that government officials should send astronauts to the moon within two years, calling for another space exploration. Stephen firmly believes that the Earth is dying and only has a few years before the human race will need a new home planet. He thinks that if the government can find a way to find a new planet home, they could save the human race. Stephen said that space exploration could change the future of humanity.

Hawking admitted that he has a hard time remaining positive about the future of Earth because the planet is under attack by multiple sources.

“The threats are too big and too numerous,” Hawking explained.

Stephen said that the Earth’s physical resources are being drained at an alarming rate and there’s no way to fix it. Trump took a hard stance against climate change policies which will only create more of a threat to the human race.

“I believe that life on Earth is at an ever-increasing risk of being wiped out by a disaster, such as a sudden nuclear war, a genetically engineered virus, or other dangers. I think the human race has no future if it doesn’t go to space.”

Rising temperatures, reduction of polar ice caps, deforestation, and decimation of animal species are all symptoms of global warming. Trump refuses to put policies in place that could reverse the effects of climate change, calling it “bogus.”

Hawking believes that it is time to explore other solar system or the human race will die. Stephen explained that he remains convinced that unless we leave Earth, our time here could be limited.

Stephen is working with Russian billionaire Yuri Milner’s Breakthrough project to send “nanocraft” through space on a four-light-year journey to Alpha Centauri, the nearest star system to Earth. The camera-equipped probes will reach their destination in about 20 years. Stephen added that he had to participate in the project because “doing nothing” was not an option for him.

“If successful, scientists could determine if Alpha Centauri, a star system about 25 trillion miles away, contains an Earth-like planet,” Hawking explained.

Do you think Stephen Hawking is right about the Earth dying? Do you believe that we can find another home planet?

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images]