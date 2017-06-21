‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Cast Begging DeMario Jackson To Return To Show

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 is officially back on, and fans are wondering if Corinne Olympios and/or DeMario Jackson will be returning to continue filming the show. While nothing has been announced, DeMario’s co-stars allegedly want the former Bachelorette star to return to Mexico.

According to Hollywood Life, the investigation is over and there was no misconduct to be found during Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson’s Bachelor in Paradise hookup. Despite tons of rumors about what happened that night, Warner Bros. released a statement revealing that no misconduct was found and that filming for Season 4 was set to resume.

DeMario Jackson claims that after he was accused of having non-consensual sexual contact with Corinne Olympios, his life changed. Jackson says he was fired from his job as an executive recruiter after the scandal and that his character was being “assassinated.” Now that he’s been cleared of any wrongdoing, his co-stars want him back on the show.

DeMario’s co-stars allegedly want him to return to the series so that he can show that he’s not the bad guy, but actually a good man with a big heart. Many reportedly believe that the show wouldn’t be the same without him on it and hope that the network allows him to return to Bachelor in Paradise with the rest of his cast members.

DeMario Jackson fired from job after allegations of misconduct on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ https://t.co/JttIRCIVL4 pic.twitter.com/m3DtghZs7A — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 16, 2017

Sources reveal that DeMario is still interested in doing the show, but no deal has been made to bring him back. An insider revealed that Jackson would return to Paradise if he felt it was a safe place for him to be, and if he felt comfortable getting in front of the cameras yet again.

“There is still a possibility DeMario will return. He is still interested in doing the show and ABC is interested in bringing him back, but no deal has been made yet. It really comes down to if DeMario feels comfortable being back in that environment. Does he feel safe. If he believes he will be in a safe place he will do it. He would love for fans to get to see the real DeMario and realize he’s not a bad guy.”

The site claims that while DeMario Jackson is happy to have his name cleared, his is still dealing with the emotional trauma he suffered because of the scandal. He is said to have been leaning on his family members and close friends during the tough time.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ production stopped soon after an incident between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios https://t.co/47Xah4H6P1 pic.twitter.com/FZoAj3cIMj — Yahoo Celebrity (@YahooCelebrity) June 12, 2017

What are your thoughts on the possibility of DeMario Jackson returning to Bachelor in Paradise Season 4? Would you want to see him come back after the sex scandal?

