Death Grips’ Australian Tour 2017: Complete Schedule, Ticket Prices, Pre-Sale Dates, And More

Death Grips’ Australian tour dates has just been announced. One of the most experimental music groups of present times, consisting of Stefan Burnett, Andy Morin, and Zach Hill, will entertain their fans Down Under in August 2017. They will have concerts in three cities around the country: Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

The first mixtape by the group, called Exmilitary, was released for free in 2011. The single “Guillotine” was strongly appreciated by critics. It eventually became Time Out NY‘s No. 1 single that year. They had two albums in 2012, The Money Store and No Love Deep Web. In 2013, Death Grips released Government Plates.

Death Grips, which has a dedicated fanbase on Reddit, is known for strong lyrics. Here is an example of how hard-hitting they can be.

“You’re a b**ch made to be crushed/Came like what now you crave my touch,” Death Grips’ “No Love” lyrics read.

Death Grips, a group many consider as confusing as well as exciting, released its latest album called Bottomless Pit last month. However, it was leaked even before that. Fans refused to listen to it as the audio quality was low.

While the group has a history of leaking their own material, fans guessed this time it was accidental. In its review of the album, MTV particularly hailed the song “Eh” and called it the most melodic song by the group till date.

Death Grips’ Australian tour will start at Metro Theatre, Sydney, on August 2, 2017. The next concert will be at Max Watt’s, Brisbane, on August 4, 2017. The final concert will be at Prince Bandroom, Melbourne, on August 5, 2017.

The pre-sale of tickets will start at 7 p.m. (PT) on June 25 and end in the next 24 hours. The general public on-sale of tickets will start at 5 p.m. (PT) on June 27. The price for general admission is AU$49.90 (around US$37.8).

For the Sydney concert, tickets will be exclusively available on Ticketek. For the other two concerts, tickets will be exclusively available on Oztix.

According to Frontier Touring, Death Grips is known for its “visceral live shows, chaotic and frenzied audiences,” which makes it irresistible to fans. It is not common for the group to give interviews.

In 2012, NME interviewed the controversial group that talked about their way of involving their audience in their performance. According to Zach Hill, anybody who is around when they are singing is a part of the performance. He also talked about their future plans of bringing in six-dimensional floor-to-ceiling screens.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella]