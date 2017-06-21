Country Singer Thomas Rhett Extends Home Team Tour — Find Out If He’s Coming To A Town Near You

Country Singer Thomas Rhett has been traveling the country on his Home Team Tour since February, and it must be going well as he just added a whole slew of new fall tour dates.
Rhett will be making stops in California, Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Mississippi, Missouri, Kansas, and Nebraska before setting off to Europe to complete his tour. According to The Boot, the reigning ACM Awards Male Vocalist of the Year currently has 18 sold-out tour dates, which may be the reason he decided to add so many additional stops. You can check out the added tour dates below.
- September 22- Los Angeles, CA at the Greek Theater
- September 24- San Diego, CA at the Viejas Arena
- September 28- Evansville, IN at the Ford Center
- September 29- Louisville, KY at the KFC Yum! Center
- September 30- Alpharetta, GA at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater
- October 7- Bristow, VA at the Jiffy Lube Live
- TBA- North Charleston, SC
- TBA- Fayetteville, NC
- TBA- Bristow, VA
- October 12- Columbia, SC at the Colonial Life Arena
- October 13- Pensacola, FL at the Pensacola Bay Center
- October 14- Biloxi, MS at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- October 19- Columbia, MO at the Mizzou Arena
- TBA- Wichita, KS
- October 21- Springfield, MO at the JQH Arena
- October 26- Brookings, SD at the Swiftel Center
- TBA- St. Paul, MN
- October 28- Omaha, NE at the CenturyLink Center Omaha
- November 10- London, UK at the London Roadhouse
- November 11- Birmingham, UK at the Birmingham O2 Academy
- November 12- Manchester, UK at the Academy-Manchester
- November 14- Glasgow, UK at the Glasgow O2 Academy
- November 15- Belfast, UK at the Waterfront Auditorium
In addition to his tour, Thomas and his wife Lauren have a lot going on in their personal lives. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, the couple welcomed home their daughter Willa Gray Akins, whom they adopted from Uganda, in May.
Meet Willa Gray Akins! I can't believe our daughter is finally home???????? Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl pic.twitter.com/ykKFjI83wh
— Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 12, 2017
The new parents are also expecting a second bundle of joy in just a couple short months. Prior to meeting and falling in love with Willa during a 2016 mission trip to Uganda, the couple had been trying to conceive on their own. It was during their many trips back and forth to Africa that they discovered that Willa wouldn’t be an only child — they would be welcoming another child in August.
“It is very weird to be called ‘Dad’ by a little human being,” Rhett said during an interview with People. “But it is one of the coolest feelings in the world. Nothing beats that.”
