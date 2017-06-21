Country Singer Thomas Rhett Extends Home Team Tour — Find Out If He’s Coming To A Town Near You

Country Singer Thomas Rhett has been traveling the country on his Home Team Tour since February, and it must be going well as he just added a whole slew of new fall tour dates.

Rhett will be making stops in California, Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Mississippi, Missouri, Kansas, and Nebraska before setting off to Europe to complete his tour. According to The Boot, the reigning ACM Awards Male Vocalist of the Year currently has 18 sold-out tour dates, which may be the reason he decided to add so many additional stops. You can check out the added tour dates below.

September 22- Los Angeles, CA at the Greek Theater

September 24- San Diego, CA at the Viejas Arena

September 28- Evansville, IN at the Ford Center

September 29- Louisville, KY at the KFC Yum! Center

September 30- Alpharetta, GA at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

October 7- Bristow, VA at the Jiffy Lube Live

TBA- North Charleston, SC

TBA- Fayetteville, NC

TBA- Bristow, VA

October 12- Columbia, SC at the Colonial Life Arena

October 13- Pensacola, FL at the Pensacola Bay Center

October 14- Biloxi, MS at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

October 19- Columbia, MO at the Mizzou Arena

TBA- Wichita, KS

October 21- Springfield, MO at the JQH Arena

October 26- Brookings, SD at the Swiftel Center

TBA- St. Paul, MN

October 28- Omaha, NE at the CenturyLink Center Omaha

November 10- London, UK at the London Roadhouse

November 11- Birmingham, UK at the Birmingham O2 Academy

November 12- Manchester, UK at the Academy-Manchester

November 14- Glasgow, UK at the Glasgow O2 Academy

November 15- Belfast, UK at the Waterfront Auditorium

In addition to his tour, Thomas and his wife Lauren have a lot going on in their personal lives. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, the couple welcomed home their daughter Willa Gray Akins, whom they adopted from Uganda, in May.

Meet Willa Gray Akins! I can't believe our daughter is finally home???????? Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl pic.twitter.com/ykKFjI83wh — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 12, 2017

The new parents are also expecting a second bundle of joy in just a couple short months. Prior to meeting and falling in love with Willa during a 2016 mission trip to Uganda, the couple had been trying to conceive on their own. It was during their many trips back and forth to Africa that they discovered that Willa wouldn’t be an only child — they would be welcoming another child in August.

“It is very weird to be called ‘Dad’ by a little human being,” Rhett said during an interview with People. “But it is one of the coolest feelings in the world. Nothing beats that.”

