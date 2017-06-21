Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Trolls Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger: ‘He’s An Idiot’

Who’s more metal? That seems to be the question of the day for Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger. Yes, Nickelback — the band everyone loves to hate. In fact, it was Kroeger who started the feud, but, as the Slipknot frontman is out to prove, it’s Taylor who will finish it.

Chad Kroeger Throws Shade At Corey Taylor’s Other Band

Alternative Press shares insight on this ongoing feud, revealing that it was actually the Nickelback frontman who started the ball rolling when he accused Taylor’s second band, Stone Sour, of trying to imitate Nickelback. More precisely, Chad called the band “Nickelback light” in a recent interview.

Kroeger did admit that Stone Sour is a good band, though even that compliment wouldn’t pass without sticking in another low blow. He added that Taylor’s band still isn’t as good as Nickelback.

It wasn’t just Stone Sour that earned Chad’s scorn either. He also criticized Slipknot, proving Kroeger just doesn’t like Taylor, regardless of which band he happens to be fronting. As fans know, Slipknot has incorporated masks and wild antics into their shows, making themselves an easy target for Chad’s hate.

“They had to put on masks and jump around…. Music shouldn’t come with a gimmick,” said the Nickelback lead singer.

When asked why he was stirring up trouble with Corey Taylor, Kroeger said the Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman had said some “really nasty” things about Nickelback in an earlier interview.

Corey Taylor Fires Back At Chad Kroeger — And It’s Pretty Funny

Proving pop stars aren’t the only artists willing to carry out public rivalries, Loudwire reports that Corey Taylor wasted no time in launching return fire against the Nickelback singer. Initially, Taylor says he really didn’t know what to make of Kroeger’s insults, though he admitted to laughing it off at first. Finally, the Stone Sour lead concluded that Chad must be delusional.

“I don’t know what the hell planet he’s living on,” Corey said. “Apparently it’s Planet Kroeger, and there must be good weed there, ’cause he’s an idiot.”

Corey added that he was going to jump on social media and really troll the Nickelback frontman, but, as he prepared to do so, he found others were doing enough for him. The Slipknot singer says Chad Kroeger is not well liked, judging by the number of people trolling his official pages.

Taylor adds that, even with his mask, he’s better liked than Kroeger without a mask.

Corey also made a point of saying that he doesn’t dislike the rest of the band and doesn’t find fault with Nickelback. He has often spent time hanging with the band members and they have a great time together. It’s just Chad Kroeger that rubs him the wrong way.

“It’s just ‘Face Like A Foot’ who I can’t really hang out with,” Taylor says, referring to Chad Kroeger. “He’s got a face like a foot. Am I wrong? … So, dude, curl up in bed with your Hello Kitty pillow and shut up.”

[Featured Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images]