Huge Backstage News On The Miz’s Future, Maryse Leaving WWE Very Soon

During the post-Wrestlemania 33 edition of Raw, Maryse made a surprise return to WWE television to help The Miz win the Intercontinental Championship from Zack Ryder. Over a year later, she’s been by Miz’s side during one of the best runs of his career. Miz and Maryse have been tremendously successful together, but a new rumor has come to light that their partnership on WWE programming could be coming to an end soon.

Most people won’t be surprised by this news because Miz and Maryse have been fighting over the last couple of week on Raw to further the rivalry with Dean Ambrose. However, it’s being reported that Maryse may be finishing up with the company for the time being. During this week edition of Raw, The Miz formed a brand new stable with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. The expectation is they’ll be replacing her as early as next week.

As of this writing, it’s unclear how Maryse being written off Raw will impact her role on Total Divas. She is expected to still make an appearance on occasion. For instance, she made an appearance on the last episode of Table for 3 on the WWE Network. However, The Miz will need to carry on without his wife by his side.

WWE officials could be splitting up Miz and Maryse on WWE programming for a number of reasons. Miz’s run over the past year has been great, but the powers that be may not want the shtick to get stale. Also, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel could use the television time. It’s worth mentioning that the last time The Miz used other wrestlers as heaters, Damien Sandow became one of the most popular performers in the company.

On SmackDown Live, Maria and Mike Kanellis have finally debuted. The First Couple of WWE has already been compared to The Miz and Maryse. A lot of people were hoping that the two couples would feud at some point down the line. However, WWE officials don’t want Mike and Maria to constantly be compared to Miz and Maryse, so the decision is likely being made to let them do their thing on SmackDown going forward.

The Miz is the current Intercontinental Champion. He’s done extremely well for himself over the past year and he has taken his game up several notches. Maryse was a great valet for him, but it seems WWE officials are looking to give him an “entourage,” which should create as much heat for him during his current IC Title run. If Maryse is finishing up her own run with WWE for the time being, she should receive a lot of credit.

