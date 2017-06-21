‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric And Nicole Kiss, But What About Brady Black?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will kiss. This seems unexpected since Nicole has a lot of anger and resentment with the former priest for killing Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian). However, the two do have a history together. Why will the two lock lips and where does this leave Brady Black (Eric Martsolf)?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to She Knows, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that on Wednesday, June 28, Eric and Nicole will share a kiss. It isn’t made clear why they would do such a thing. However, on today’s episode of the soap opera, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) urged Eric to read his letters to Nicole carefully. She already suspects that he has romantic feelings for his ex-girlfriend. However, even if he does, this still doesn’t explain why Nicole would kiss him. She hates him for getting Daniel killed by drinking and driving.

It is known that on that same day that Eric and Nicole kiss, Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) will slip Halo into everyone’s drinks during a party at Martin House. Many of the Salem residents are at the establishment celebrating the rescue of the stranded airplane passengers. It isn’t known if Eric and Nicole will be at the party, but if so and they drink the Halo-spiked drinks, then that would explain the kiss. DOOL spoilers tease that the drug hits the Salem residents hard and the party actually gets completely out of control.

Time to get Country A post shared by Greg Vaughan (@gregvaughan) on Apr 29, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

With Brady and Nicole starting their future together, where does this leave Eric Martsolf’s character? Will he find out about the kiss and how will he react to being betrayed? As previously noted by the Inquisitr, now would be the perfect time for Jen Lilley to return as Theresa Donovan on Days Of Our Lives. The last thing fans want is for Brady to suffer another broken heart, just like so many times before.

A happy birthday to my onscreen brother @gregvaughan . Enjoy your day cowboy. A post shared by ericmartsolf (@ericmartsolf) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Are you shocked that Eric and Nicole kiss? How will this affect Nicole’s relationship with Brady Black?

[Featured Image by Mike Moore/Getty Images for Corday Productions]