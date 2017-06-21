The First ‘Star Wars 9’ Scene Has Been Shot

The very first scene for Star Wars 9 has already been shot, and it wasn’t done by Colin Trevorrow, the man hired to oversee the blockbuster. Instead, Colin Trevorrow asked Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s writer and director Rian Johnson to film the scene during production on the sequel to The Force Awakens.

“There was one little thing. It wasn’t an adjustment, it was just, ‘Could you shoot this one extra thing while you’re in this place on this day?’ And he did, which was great. But, it’s part of the collaborative process that exists – everyone is in communication.”

As you could probably have guessed, Colin Trevorrow didn’t go into specifics about the scene in question during his interview with MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast. The fact that he asked Rian Johnson to shoot such a sequence is intriguing, though, as it suggests that Colin Trevorrow wanted to take advantage of either a group of actors being together or of a certain location.

Either way, we’ll have to wait several years to find out. Because while Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be out by the end of the year, Star Wars 9 won’t be with audiences until 2019, which is when we’ll be able to compare and contrast its scenes.

During the same interview, Colin Trevorrow made it very clear that everyone involved in the Star Wars franchise is working in tandem to make the franchise as strong as possible, dismissing rumors that the decision to create the sequels was made purely by Disney so that they could sell even more toys.

“The reality of it is that it’s a small group of people, but it’s actually kind of large when you think about it. And none of them are corporate, all of them are creatives and all of them are genuinely, very sincerely, wanting to do the work of their lives in order to realize this.”

Colin Trevorrow made the above comments while discussing his latest film The Book Of Henry. Unfortunately for the filmmaker, The Book Of Henry has been met with scathing reviews from critics, as it amassed a score of just 24 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The poor reaction to this film even led some people to register their worry that Colin Trevorrow is in charge of Star Wars 9.

However, the fact that Colin Trevorrow previously oversaw Jurassic World, which brought in $1.672 billion back in 2015 and is still currently the fourth highest grossing film of all time, suggests that these worries are a little hyperbolic at this point. Especially considering that Star Wars 9 isn’t due to enter production until the beginning of next year.

Before then, though, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit cinemas on December 15, 2017, while Star Wars: Episode XI will follow on May 24, 2019.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]