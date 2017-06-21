Caitlyn Jenner ‘Expects’ Kendall And Kylie To Take Her Side In Escalating Kardashian Family Feud

Caitlyn Jenner is currently involved in a familial war of epic proportions with her ex-wife Kris Jenner, one which is threatening to split the Kardashian family dynasty apart more than it already is. Now, the 1976 Olympics gold medal winner has potentially furthered the rift in the family by asking her daughters Kylie and Kendall to pick sides.

Caitlyn Jenner’s feud with the Kris Jenner started off on a hot note when she published her memoir titled The Secrets of My Life earlier this year in April. The book seemingly reveals the truth of her relationship with her ex-wife, shedding some details about their relationship and painting Kris in an unflattering light.

As the feud rages on, Caitlyn seems to be intent on adding more fuel to the fire and potentially splitting the family apart for good. A source recently came out and claimed that Caitlyn Jenner is expecting her daughters in her marriage with Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall, as well as her children from her past marriages, will take her side in the family war according to a report by Radar Online.

The news comes on the heels of Father’s Day 2017, which Kendall and Kylie apparently spent with their dad, according to E Online. On Kris Jenner’s end, she took to social media to subtly bash Caitlyn by sharing a photo collage of all the fathers in her family’s life on Instagram, a list the suspiciously excludes her ex-husband.

If the source’s claims are true, then Kylie and Kendall Jenner could be joining their older sister Kim Kardashian in getting into the feud between their parents. It is no secret that Kim has taken her mother Kris Jenner’s side against former step-father Caitlyn Jenner, vocally defending her mother in the media.

Although it seems that Kim Kardashian is not completely against the possibility of the family getting back together, as she has spoken about her hopes that the family’s troubles will eventually work out during an appearance on The View. Kim Kardashian said that while she got hurt by some of the things Caitlyn Jenner wrote in her memoir and that they have not spoken to each other in months, Kardashian believes that everything will be fine and the feud will end soon.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]