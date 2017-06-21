Last week a series of posts on Twitter by VPR star Jax Taylor left fans of the Bravo show wondering what was going on with Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. First, Jax said that Tom had left Katie to go on a poker tour, and then he said that Tom had left Katie to move to Tibet to become a monk. That second one should have tipped fans off that Jax once again was spouting off and joking about the breakdown of a friend’s marriage. Fans noticed that it had been a while since Katie posted any photos on Instagram that included Tom Schwartz, but just yesterday, she posted a photo of the two at their wedding last year.

But fans of VPR know that Jax Taylor is notorious for spilling tea, so many were in a panic that the SUR couple, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz had really split up. Last year during the filming of Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor tweeted that Lisa Vanderpump had fired James Kennedy from SUR while they were filming, which turned out to be at least partially true. Lisa Vanderpump did fire James Kennedy from working in her restaurant, but he was still on the show while working his way back into her good or maybe just okay graces. But in terms of tweeting about the end of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s marriage, Jax now says he was simply joking.

Yeah he dipped out of the country he said f this and left. Apparently going on a poker tour was more important. https://t.co/IdT3mhvMrh — Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) June 14, 2017

But the rumor got some legs when Katie Maloney played along, tweeting that Tom had left her “in pursuit of a poker star.” Considering that Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz continued to fight about things that might or might not have happened in Las Vegas, some fans were torn about what was really going on with the SUR couple. But Katie’s mom Terri is calling foul on the whole joke gone awry.

“No [they’re not divorcing]. Everything is wonderful.”

Happy Fathers Day to my Pops! I love you ❤️ A post shared by Katie Maloney-Schwartz (@musickillskate) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

But fielding the divorce rumors has been a full-time job for VPR couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, with or without Jax Taylor’s tweets. Even during their engagement, fans, and others were commenting online that the two would never make it to the altar, but last year they did, and their SUR boss, Lisa Vanderpump officiated. But when Katie responded to Jax’s tweet, fans knew something was up, because who would tell fans on Twitter that their husband left them for a poker star?

“He is huge in Asia, so hot right now.”

He went to Tibet and became a monk. https://t.co/9qXPekHuBC — Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) June 15, 2017

But when Jax said that VPR star Tom Schwartz had actually gone to Tibet to become a monk, Katie Maloney responded calling foul on the Tibet trip.

“Mr. Jax Taylor, he has joined the circus actually.”

But after that, Katie Maloney confirmed herself that it was all a joke, “fake news,” and that the two are going strong. But that didn’t stop fans from tweeting Maloney and her friends Kristen and Stassi to ask what was going on with the couple. But in the future, fans should know that if Katie and Jax are collaborating, it’s likely a joke.

Feeling springy in these @diffeyewear sunnies. Bubba looks cute too. Get yourself a fresh pair by heading over to www.diffeyewear.com and use my code: MrsSchwartz and you will receive 25% A post shared by Katie Maloney-Schwartz (@musickillskate) on Mar 27, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

But fans still want to know where was Tom Schwartz during all of this practical joke tweeting? Was he in Vegas, Mexico, Tibet? Nope, according to his Twitter posts, Tom has been in Los Angeles tweeting about beer, haircuts, and retweeting a “May the Schwartz be with you” meme.

What do you think of the Jax Taylor VPR jokes, and then confirmation that Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are still together

