Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard have a lot to celebrate these days! The happy couple decided to celebrate their anniversary and enjoy a babymoon this week, just ahead of the birth of their second son. According to People Magazine, Jill, 26, and Derick, 28, have been celebrating their third wedding anniversary this week and also decided to go on a little “getaway trip” to enjoy each other’s company before the arrival of their new baby boy.

The lovebirds spent their babymoon in Branson, Missouri, where they noshed on some tasty items like cinnamon rolls and did a tour with Silver Dollar City Attractions. According to Jill’s Instagram page, the duo walked (or climbed?) 700 steps as part of the Marvel cave tour. That sounds exhausting, even for someone who isn’t pregnant! Later that night, Mr. and Mrs. Dillard enjoyed a meal at Olive Garden. Derick posted about it on his Instagram account, captioning the photo with lots of loving words for the love of his life.

A few weeks ago, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard decided to share the name that they had chosen for their son: They will name him Samuel Scott. Later this year, baby Samuel will join big brother Israel, making the Dillards a family of four. Although Jill and Derick have not revealed their exact due date, it has been reported that they are expecting Samuel’s arrival sometime this summer. According to In Touch Weekly, the little one will likely be born sometime in August. Jill is thought to be seven to eight months pregnant right now, so it does sound like a late-July, early-August baby is on the way!

So grateful to be back in the States and get to go to our church this morning @crosschurch #Israeliswithgrandma #lovetheUSA A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on May 21, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

You can follow the Duggars each week on their reality television show Counting On. It’s unknown if any of Jill’s labor will be filmed for the show, but you can expect to see baby Samuel make an appearance, perhaps sometime next season.

Counting On airs on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on TLC. Are you a fan of the show? Are you excited for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard to welcome their new addition? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jill Duggar Dillard/Instagram]