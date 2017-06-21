Directors Chris Miller And Phil Lord Unexpectedly Leave ‘Han Solo’ Spinoff Movie After Filming Already Started

In a very strange turn of events which seemed to come out of nowhere, directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord have suddenly left the Han Solo spinoff movie after filming already started. With production having already started on the next chapter in the Star Wars saga, it comes as an incredible surprise that the directors would choose now to depart the movie when all already seemed to be in place.

Collider noted that the official announcement of the departure of the two directors came straight from Lucasfilm and it was said to be over “creative differences.” Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have a number of big films under their belts such as 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, The LEGO Movie, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

Making this whole situation that much more odd is that the movie has been filming in London since January, so, it isn’t as if things are just getting underway and still undecided. According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming in London is actually set to wrap up in just about three weeks.

The official announcement from Lucasfilm was released on StarWars.com and it simply let the world know that the untitled Han Solo movie was now without a director. Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, says that the split was mutual.

“Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon.”

No new directors have even been hinted at as of yet as everyone thought the Han Solo movie was in good hands with Miller and Lord. Speaking of the two directors, they also released a statement about the situation.

“Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew.”

Lucasfilm has confirmed that despite this change of directors, the Han Solo movie is still on schedule for a theatrical release in May of next year.

Disney Unveils First-Look at Han Solo Movie in Cast Photo https://t.co/gMnYWz74zZ — 30FeetUnderMars (@30FUMars) May 27, 2017

Alden Ehrenreich is starring in the title role with Donald Glover taking on the iconic part of Lando Calrissian. Joonas Suotamo is going to star as Chewbacca with Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also part of the cast.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller leaving the untitled Han Solo film after months of production is just so incredibly strange, but obviously, the “creative differences” were bad enough to cause the split. Next up in the franchise is Star Wars: The Last Jedi hitting theaters this December, and that is already finished and ready to go. Despite this hiccup with the directors, Lucasfilm insists the spinoff will still land in theaters in May of 2018.

[Featured Image by LucasFilm]