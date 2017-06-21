Corinne Olympios’ Lawyers Say They Will Continue Their Own Investigation Into Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Bachelor in Paradise star Corinne Olympios’ lawyers want the world to know that, despite what Warner Bros. says, the investigation into alleged sexual misconduct on the show’s set is far from over. Production of Season 4 of the wildly popular reality series was shut down for over a week after reports of a sexual encounter between contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. Reportedly, the pair had been drinking extremely heavily and neither was capable of consenting to sexual activity.

In a statement released Tuesday, Warner Bros. claimed that their internal investigation into the incident determined that complaints of sexual misconduct on the Bachelor in Paradise set were without merit. According to the studio, they found “no evidence” that the alleged misconduct between Olympios and Jackson took place. As such, filming on the series is set to resume and BiP will air on the ABC network later this summer.

As PEOPLE reports, attorneys for 25-year-old Corinne Olympios are not satisfied with the studio’s internal investigation, and they are planning on conducting their own. What’s more, Olympios’ attorney Martin Singer points out that the claims of sexual misconduct were not filed by Corinne, but rather by multiple producers and crew members who witnessed the alleged drunken sexual misconduct.

“It needs to be made clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BiP producers and crew member on the set. It was not shut down due to an complaint filed by Corinne against anyone.”

Singer went on to add that it shouldn’t be surprising that Warner Bros. found no evidence of wrongdoing involving Corinne Olympios, who could potentially have been allowed to engage in sexual activity she couldn’t consent to due to intoxication — while Bachelor in Paradise producers and cast members did nothing to intervene in the situation. It is because of this possibility that Olympios’ legal team is continuing their own investigation into the disturbing situation.

“It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

In their statement, which was released 10 days after production on Bachelor in Paradise was interrupted, Warner Bros. wrote that the studio immediately suspended filming of the reality show when they were made aware of “allegations regarding an incident on the set.” The statement never mentions Corinne Olympios by name, nor does it specify precisely what was alleged. However, the studio claims that after reviewing the footage of the alleged sexual misconduct incident (which reportedly involved Olympios and Jackson), no evidence of misconduct was found.

Warner Bros. also mentioned in its statement that their internal investigation included assistance from an independent outside law firm.

The studio added that it will not be releasing video of the reported sexual encounter between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson in order to protect the “privacy interests of those involved.” Despite the furor and halted production, Warner Bros. says that no cast member’s safety was ever in jeopardy, and that filming of Bachelor in Paradise will resume in Mexico “soon,” along with “certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

ABC released a statement of its own commending the studio for their investigation and confirming that the series will air on the network later this summer.

While Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 has been given the greenlight to resume filming, it’s unclear whether Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson will be returning to the show. Neither Warner Bros. nor ABC has been willing to comment, and according to TMZ, the decision hasn’t been made yet. However, if the statement from Corinne Olympios’ lawyers is any indication, her return to the cast could be on the awkward side.

