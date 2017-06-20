Atlanta Hawks And Charlotte Hornets Troll Teams With Mock Deal On Twitter

There are so many NBA trade rumors swirling around these days, and one of the most interesting ones features the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks and Hornets decided to ignore their teams’ needs for a moment in an effort to make a trade of their own.

The proposed trade between the Hawks and Hornets is of the non-traditional variety, as both teams decided to have some fun with all the trade rumors. According to Bleacher Report, the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets are in trade negotiations involving a swap of tweets.

Hawks’ fans do not have to panic about point guard Dennis Schroder getting shipped out to another team. The fans of the Hornets can relax knowing that Kemba Walker and Nic Batum will still be with the team once the NBA draft is over. What the Hawks and Hornets will have are a bunch of fun tweets that should only bring smiles on the faces of anybody who are following the NBA trade rumors hitting the internet.

Things began with the Atlanta Hawks who used their Twitter handle to bring up the NBA trade rumors they were mentioned in. One of their tweets brought up the fact that their fans want them to trade for everybody.

After an original tweet was posted by the Atlanta Hawks, the Charlotte Hornets decided to join in on the fun by commiserating with them. The media departments for both teams wound up having a field day trolling the NBA trade rumor mill and having an enjoyable time doing so.

The results of the Hawks and Hornets Twitter trade negotiations were astonishing. Atlanta eventually agreed to trade their tweet from today for a tweet for tomorrow and an unprotected future tweet.

The Hawks and Hornets began to complete their Twitter trade, when they were joined by the Los Angeles Clippers. The teams decided to play out trade negotiations on Twitter. The final deal included tweets and a snap of a puppy filter.

The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets are expected are expected to have just drafted young players to contend with. The Clippers, on the other hand, may be looking at a major trade. For them to take some time to engage with the Hawks and Hornets was remarkable. But not as remarkable as the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets were in the process of completing a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers for D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov when they sent the Hawks a tweet.

The floor is our mentions pic.twitter.com/zRqvTWujoB — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 20, 2017

If this is any indication of how the hours leading up to the NBA draft will be, fans, especially Atlanta Hawks’ fans can expect a lot of fun. They may actually be treated to a trade or two, as the Atlanta Hawks may have something up their sleeve.

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]