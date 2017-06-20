‘Life’s Cruel’: Investigation Opens After 16-Year-Old Lee Ridgway Commits Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Train

A teen committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at the Bramhall Railway station not long after posting a Facebook status that read, “Life’s cruel. Life’s just a game. I lost.”

Manchester Evening News reports that on August 27, 2016, Lee Ridgway was transported by ambulance to Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport, Greater Manchester, after his parents returned home to find him in the garden drunk and distressed, shouting that he decided that he wanted to take his own life. He said, “Everything I do goes to rubbish. I had the job, and it goes to nothing.”

Relatives say that Lee, who suffered from a mental disorder and behavioral problems, became disgruntled after learning that his dream job at the Manchester United’s Stadium Old Trafford was coming to an end.

When Lee arrived at the hospital, he was placed on a gurney in the corridor where he repeatedly shouted that he wanted to die and told his parents to let him go, while making several attempts to leave the hospital. After learning that it would be another three to four hours before Lee would be able to see a doctor, his parents opted to take him home.

The following day, Lee’s parents believed that he had calmed down after his previous episode although he seemed to be down. They believed that he may have been embarrassed because most of his friends had witnessed the teen’s mental breakdown.

The staff at the Stepping Hill Hospital called Lee’s parents and informed them that a mental health professional would be able to see the teen, but around 10 p.m., they find out that he had snuck out of his bedroom window. Lee left a note to his parents and messaged other family members saying that he was sorry.

It is unknown what was mentioned in Lee’s suicide note, but his father rushed to the Bramhall Railway station in an effort to save his son. When he arrived, along with the Greater Manchester Police, it was too late.

Witnesses say they saw Lee sitting on the edge of the platform. He was supposedly messaging his friends on his cell phone, saying his goodbyes. Afterward, Lee committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was opened following the teen’s suicide.

