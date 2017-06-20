Kim Kardashian Teases Even More Makeup On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is getting ready to release the very first products of her new makeup line. The reality star recently announced that she was breaking into the world of beauty. On Wednesday, June 21, the first items available in the line will be released. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian’s new Crème Contour and Highlight Kits will go on sale beginning tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. PST.

Just one day before her big release (which is expected to sell out very quickly), Kardashian posted a couple of videos to her Instagram and Snapchat stories, showing what appears to be even more makeup to be released at a later date. The items in Kardashian’s stories look like a set of blushes and bronzers and maybe even some powder contours and highlights. It looks like she will be releasing at least one makeup palette, perhaps with some of those items inside of it.

There also appears to be some makeup brushes on the table where Kim’s main makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic is testing out some of the new products. As captions, Kardashian writes that if Mario “approves” of the new stuff, she’s “happy.” It is unknown when Kardashian plans to release the other items, but fans are super excited to see what else is in store.

@KKWBEAUTY highlighter shades. Each kit comes with a matte and shimmer highlighter. Launching 6.21 at 9am PST A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

One more day ♥️♥️ @kkwbeauty. For everyone asking- on Kim I use the medium contour kit and sometimes the dark when she is tanned. #MakeupByMario A post shared by MARIO (@makeupbymario) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Kim Kardashian’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, has had incredible success with her makeup line, released back in 2015. What started off as a couple of lip kits (matte lip sticks with corresponding lip liners) turned into quite an empire. Kylie Cosmetics now carrier a wide variety of items from eyeshadows to highlighters, velvet lip glosses, blushes, and more.

Kim Kardashian previously released a special line as part of Kylie Cosmetics. Her four lip glosses were all shades of nude and were part of the KKW x Kylie Collection. The lip products did extremely well — and if that’s any indication of how successful Kim’s new makeup line is going to be, well, she’s going to be super happy tomorrow — and beyond. It seems as though everything Kim touches turns to gold!

Are you excited for Kim Kardashian’s new makeup line?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com]