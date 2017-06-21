‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Disney Expansion Hints At Yoda Force Ghost? [Rumors]

Rumors regarding the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi are running rampant online and some of these theories seem accurate if you put the pieces together. Toys have been known to give spoiler-like giveaways to movies prior to their releases, but there came a theory via Mike Zeroh’s YouTube channel. Take it with a grain of salt, but since the Disney theme parks will be adding Star Wars expansions to their property, Mike said that there will be a force tree on display there.

Rumor has it that theme park attendees can enter into the tree and hear Yoda’s voice within. Disney Imagineers and Lucasfilm intend on making the park as immersive as possible for the patrons, so you really couldn’t exclude this rumor as a possibility.

There had already been rumors of Force ghosts making an appearance in the past, but the idea of a Star Wars expansion borrowing elements from The Last Jedi does make sense because we are in an era of using cinematic projects with connective tissue that bring it all together.

Back in April Mike had said he believed that a reporter had seen a sizzle reel and within it was Rey and some circling orbs or wisp-like apparitions appearing around her. Just think Groot’s spores in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1.

Speaking of “connective tissue” and to further support this theory, Editor-In-Chief Jason Ward of Making Star Wars, brought out his own theory about Yoda being in the new Last Jedi flick. He discussed that Variety had done an interview with Frank Oz and asked him whether or not he would be reprising the Yoda role “in the new Star Wars.”

Of course, being how secretive this entire franchise is, Oz gave his deflective but suitable enough answer to keep things fair as he considers a certain loyalty to his family that he’s worked with all these years.

There were also reports of Frank Oz on set of The Last Jedi and then the aforementioned “orbs of light“, according to the Making Star Wars EIC. He even made the connection of the orbs found in Rebels and further back into The Clone Wars. Mike Zeroh just took his theory up a notch thinking this immersive experience for Disney theme park patrons would likely be utilized from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

What do you think? Do you think this size-able force tree of sorts will be a key Jedi source to communicate into the great beyond and with other force ghosts?

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]