O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing Set For July 20, Star Could Be Released In Months

Former NFL great and exonerated murderer O.J. Simpson may be breathing free air sooner rather than later. Simpson is currently serving a nine-to-33-year prison sentence for kidnapping, armed robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon at Lovelock Correctional Facility in Nevada. Simpson has served nine years of his sentence, and on July 20, he will have a parole hearing before the Nevada Board of Parole.

If he is paroled by the Board, O.J. Simpson could be a free man as soon as October.

While Simpson famously stood trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in June 1994. O.J. Simpson would go on to be acquitted of criminal murder charges, but be found liable for the deaths in a later civil trial. He is currently serving time for attempting to steal Simpson sports memorabilia in an armed robbery in 2007.

According to O.J., he was simply trying to reclaim stolen property in the incident, and didn’t know that the men with him at the time (who were also convicted of kidnapping, armed robbery, and assault) were packing firearms, reports CNN.

Nevada defense attorney Dan Hill believes that it is very likely that O.J. Simpson will be granted parole at his upcoming hearing.

O.J. Simpson, now 69 years old, has reportedly been a “model prisoner” during his stint at Lovelock Correctional Facility. The football legend was, in fact, already granted parole on some of his offenses during a 2013 parole hearing. According to Hill, Simpson’s history and age “fit the profile of an inmate who would receive parole at the first opportunity.”

OJ Simpson 'hopeful' about upcoming parole hearing, friend says https://t.co/Gwa73xsHUN pic.twitter.com/8BAY7YgVob — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) June 20, 2017

“”Simpson’s age, the fact that he was given parole on the first sentencing batch, weigh in his favor. So does the fact that he was by all accounts a model prisoner, as does any acceptance of responsibility for his actions.”

They're live streaming OJ Simpson's parole hearing next month. I'm getting pyro out of the Juice gets loose. — Robbo (@RobV96) June 15, 2017

I sure as hell hope the board does not find OJ Simpson eligible for parole! ???? #WorldNewsTonight — Randy Haas (@Randy_Haas) June 20, 2017

During his 2013 parole hearing, O.J. Simpson begged members of the parole board to grant him his freedom, lamenting that he’d been involved in the 2007 Las Vegas robbery that put him behind bars. According to Simpson, he wasn’t trying to rob anyone, but rather to recover property that had been stolen from him.

“My crime was trying to retrieve for my family my own property that was stolen from me. I wish I had never gone to that room. I wish I had just said keep it and not worry about it.”

OJ Simpson set to walk free after July parole hearing https://t.co/besgxku5AQ via @MailOnline — Tibor Joe Neudl (@TiborJoeNeudl) June 19, 2017

Since his conviction, defense attorneys for O.J. Simpson have argued that his sentence for the Las Vegas robbery was much too harsh for the crime in question. Rather, his legal team has alleged that the judge and jury involved in the trial and sentencing used the opportunity to punish Simpson for his murder acquittal in 1995.

[Featured Image by Isaac Brekken/AP Images]