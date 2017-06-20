‘Diablo 3’ DLC ‘Rise Of The Necromancer’ Priced, Releases Next Week

Nephalem in Diablo 3 are about to be joined by the master of the dead. The Necromancer class is finally coming to the action RPG after months of anticipation. The new playable character is being released as DLC for Diablo 3 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Players can pick up the new class from the Blizzard Store, the PlayStation Store, and the Xbox One Store for $14.99.

Players will find the new Necromancer class and a number of other items included in the DLC. A non-combat pet, a set of cosmetic wings, a pennant back piece, new Necromancer portrait features, and two more character slots are also part of the pack. On PC, two additional stash tabs are also incorporated. Patch 2.6 and the “Rise of the Necromancer” DLC will be available after maintenance on June 27 according to the official game website.

Starting next week, new console players of Diablo 3 have the option to buy the Eternal Collection which contains the base game, the Reaper of Souls expansion, and the “Rise of the Necromancer” DLC. This edition of the game will be discounted at $39.99 for a limited time. The Eternal Collection is only available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Although the “Rise of the Necromancer” is paid DLC, a free patch is also releasing alongside it. Patch 2.6 will also go live on June 27, adding Challenge Rifts, new zones for Adventure Mode, and new waypoints in game’s fourth Act. Challenge Rifts are static dungeons that players can complete with pre-selected gear. Completing Challenge Rifts offers special caches full of loot.

Diablo 3 players should also note that a cross-promotion event with Heroes of the Storm is now ongoing. Players can group up with a friend to earn unique Ghost Kerrigan Wings for characters in Diablo 3 while also unlocking Leoric’s Phantom mount and an epic loot chest in the MOBA. To unlock these items, players will need to play 15 matches of Heroes of the Storm alongside a friend while they both play as Diablo 3 heroes as noted on Battle.net.

As the Inquisitr reported, Season 10 in Diablo 3 ends on June 23. As expected, the Necromancer class will release just days later, giving players a chance to experience what the class has to offer before Season 11 in Diablo 3 begins on July 20.

[Featured Image by Blizzard Entertainment]