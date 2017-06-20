Amy Duggar King Spills On Her Marriage Issues With Dillon King, Her New Spinoff Special

Amy Duggar King is known for her role as the whacky cousin on 19 Kids and Counting and its spinoff series, Counting On. The young reality star married Dillon King, and the pair have revealed that they sometimes struggle in their relationship. They even appeared on a season of Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars where they underwent intensive therapy to repair their marriage and communication skills, which is the biggest issue between the pair.

The pair will be subject to a new reality series on TLC, titled Matt and Amy: Married One Year, and it seems the couple have worked out at least some of their issues in order to move forward with the documentary.

Amy Duggar King confesses that the first year together was rather rocky and that they had their ups and downs, as many couples do. However, they have not only decided to strengthen their marriage, but also went on a Mexican adventure together where they did all sorts of fun outdoor activities.

She did confess that their communication was still somewhat of an issue in their relationship.

“I don’t know if I will fully know Dill 100 percent, but I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to. I had a very hard time just learning how to express my feelings without storming out and he had a problem with his tone. I’m not gonna lie, it’s still something we are continuing to work on.”

Amy Duggar King hasn’t followed in the footsteps of her famous cousins when it comes to having as many children as humanly possible. At 30 years old, she is still childless, which is pretty rare for a Duggar, although in the past, she has admitted she is not as religious as that side of the family, even though she remains close to them.

She revealed to Us Weekly that she keeps a list of baby names on her phone, so that when the time does come she and Dillon are totally ready for their new adventure. Although there has been countless speculations about whether or not Amy Duggar King is expecting, she has confirmed that she is definitely not at this time, but that she has gone off of birth control and is simply waiting to see what happens.

Amy Duggar King, unlike her bevy of cousins, feels that it is important to have time alone as a couple before she and Dillon embark on the new chapter of their lives.

What a gloomy night with this man of mine☁️☁️ Kimono @skyeonthetown Fringe denim @hello_luvvy A post shared by AmyRachelleKing (@amyrachelleking) on Jun 1, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

[Featured Image by Amy Duggar King/Instagram]