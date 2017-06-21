Mother Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Suffocate A 1-Year-Old Baby, Family Shocked As Mother Seemed ‘Loving’

A North Carolina single mother was arrested on attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse charges after she allegedly tried to suffocate her 1-year-old infant, Oxygen reported.

Maggie Dixon, 32, brought her son to the hospital over the weekend. She told the doctors that she thought her son had a respiratory infection. The nurses noticed something strange when monitoring the boy’s vital signs. When Dixon was alone with her son, he seemed to have trouble breathing.

The hospital workers decided to watch the surveillance video of the room and they immediately noticed the source of the infant’s respiratory distress. The workers claimed that the video showed Maggie trying to suffocate her child. And, what’s even more shocking, it wasn’t just a one-time occurrence—they allegedly witnessed her trying to kill her child four times within 15 minutes.

Before the hospital visit, there were no signs that the infant was in danger. By all accounts, Dixon’s family thought she was a loving mother, WSOC-TV reported.

Dixon had a promising medical background but let her license expire in 2011. Maggie worked for several years as a respiratory therapist and appeared to enjoy her career. She chose not to renew her license in October of 2011.

Police: Mother tried to suffocate 1-year-old son in hospital https://t.co/Cs929SYE6B pic.twitter.com/S3K3VA84fA — WXII 12 News (@WXII) June 20, 2017

Maggie and the boy’s father are no longer together. The child remained in the hospital, surrounded by family, and is expected to make a full recovery. The boy will go home with his father when the hospital releases him in the next few days.

The police credit the nurses and hospital staff for acting quickly to remove Dixon from the room and keeping the infant from harm.

Bill Croft, Dixon’s former college teacher, found it hard to believe that Maggie would hurt her child. He added that she was intelligent and goal-driven. He admitted that when he heard she didn’t renew her medical license, he was surprised.

NEW: Mother, accused of trying to suffocate her 1-year-old at Levine Children’s Hospital, was respiratory therapist https://t.co/7GhqqLgmeB pic.twitter.com/818XrxY8WK — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) June 20, 2017

Croft said that deep down he doesn’t want to believe the allegations are true and that she will prove her innocence. However, he added that if she did hurt her baby, he hopes that she gets the treatment that she needs.

“It’s always a concern to me, you know when a former student or a former colleague or anybody has a charge against them. It is a charge, not a conviction, so I’m holding out hope that one, they find out there’s not the issue that they charged her with, and if there is, then hopefully she gets help.”

Maggie Dixon was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury in court on Tuesday morning. The judge increased her bail from $200,000 to $275,000, explaining that if she comes up with the bond money, she has to stay away from her 1-year-old son.

[Featured Image by cha_cha/ Shutterstock]