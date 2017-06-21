Will ‘The Last Man Standing’ Find A New Home As CMT And NBC Refuse To Revive Tim Allen Show?

The Last Man Standing was unable to land a new home on CMS as talks between the network and 20th Century Fox Television have fallen through. Will another network revive the Tim Allen show?

Many fans of The Last Man Standing were once again disappointed when the Hollywood Reporter announced that CMT will no longer revive the Tim Allen show. According to the publication, the cable network’s plan to pick up the series following its cancellation on ABC did not materialize because they couldn’t work out a deal on the financial aspect.

NBC has already decided not to revive The Last Man Standing because it is already having a hard time trying to find a schedule for all of their shows, notes AOL. This made a lot of fans wonder whether the show will still be able to find a new home.

Many fans, including lead star Tim Allen, were surprised to learn of The Last Man Standing‘s cancellation on ABC in May. Viewers took the initiative to save the show by raising an online petition, which has reached nearly 400,000 signatures as of writing.

This just goes to show the amount of love and support The Last Man Standing has among fans and viewers, which they hope would get noticed by other networks. When ABC announced the show’s cancellation, CMT seemed like the most fitting network to revive the series given that the network is already streaming some of the episodes from the show’s previous seasons.

The 20th Century Fox Television has not yet issued a statement on whether there are talks with other networks to revive The Last Man Standing. An earlier statement from the studio’s executive, Howard Kurtzman, revealed that the studio will continue to actively look for opportunities to bring the series back.

The Last Man Standing was reportedly cancelled by ABC in May due to scheduling logistics. There were, however, rumors that the show was cancelled because of Allen’s political stance, especially since the show continued to maintain a solid viewership for six seasons.

Back then, Allen expressed his thoughts on The Last Man Standing’s cancellation on Twitter. He said that he was “stunned and blindsided” when he learned of the show’s cancellation from the network, which he considered as his home for the past six years.

Do you think The Last Man Standing should be revived by another network?

[Featured Image by Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]