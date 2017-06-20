WWE News: Daniel Bryan Talks Returning To Wrestle Again, Says He’s ‘Working On It’

Daniel Bryan is returning as General Manager of SmackDown Live tonight after a two-month absence, but it still isn’t a comeback in the way the fans want to see him. Sure, they’re all excited that he’s going to be back on WWE television, but they’d give the world to have him back in the ring and wrestling once again. Well, he knows when his contract is up with Vince McMahon’s company and Bryan has once again said he’s working on an in-ring return.

Back in March, as WWE approached WrestleMania 33, Bryan revealed that he was planning on returning to the ring once his contract was up. Of course, a lot of things could end up changing and if WWE doctors finally cleared him, he’d get back in the ring for them but he was definitely planning on wrestling again.

Bryan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about different topics with SmackDown Live and other things going on his life but as always, a return to the ring came up. When mentioning that fans would rather see him back in the ring, Bryan didn’t just brush it off.

“I’m working on it. Wrestling is more of a creative outlet, and especially for somebody like me, I view it as my creative outlet. Not all WWE superstars and not all wrestlers view it that way, but that’s how I view it and that’s one of the ways my mind works creatively.”

So, despite retiring from wrestling in February of last year, it is obvious that he doesn’t want to be done.

With being the General Manager of SmackDown Live and co-hosting “Talking Smack” every Tuesday night, Daniel Bryan has kept a very active role with WWE. It may not be the type of career he intended on having or wants in wrestling, but it does keep him involved with the company.

“I always think of it in terms of music. You’re not always going to be a huge rock star in music, but musicians can play until the day they die. With sports, it’s different. You can’t always do it until the very end, and that’s a hard reality of sports. The blessings wrestling has given me have allowed me to find some new passions, but it’s really hard when you’ve got that first love and nothing really replaces it.”

You can just see the love for wrestling in his words and it is obvious that he has more to do. Sure, he may be a multi-time former world champion, but that doesn’t mean he was ready to give it all up and stop being an in-ring performer.

No matter what, Daniel Bryan is going to make the most of and do the best at whatever opportunity or situation he has in front of him. He has made it known that WWE has been good to him and he’s given them so much of himself, but will there ever be more for him to give? If Bryan is going to return to wrestling and get back in the ring, it may have to be anywhere else other than in Vince McMahon’s company. No matter what, he’s determined to do it.

[Featured Image by WWE]