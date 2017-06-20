Angelina Jolie In Kenya For United Nations Humanitarian Trip, Visits Refugee Girls On World Refugee Day

Angelina Jolie visited some refugee girls in Kenya as a part of her United Nations Humanitarian Trip.

A day in Kenya for World Refugee Day

Angelia Jolie is known for her humanitarian acts and has once again proven to be one of the most dedicated actors in Hollywood who is committed to making a difference.

The famous actress and director was named an ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) back in 2001. She was since promoted to special envoy after years of immense activism, E! News reported.

Tuesday, June 20, was World Refugee Day. Jolie traveled to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi to visit some young refugee girls who are living in the Heshima Kenya Safe House.

“Over half of all refugees and displaced people worldwide are women and children” “How we treat them is a measure of our humanity as nations.”

This trip marks Angelina’s third visit to Kenya but the activist has worked with refugees around the world.

The UNHCR reported that Kenya is home to 491,000 refugees from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Burundi, and Rwanda.

Most of the girls that Jolie visited have fled from extremely violent situations, both sexual and gender-based.

A number of the refugees are currently pregnant or have given birth as a result of being raped.

“On World Refugee Day my only ask is that people consider the pain and suffering of young girls like these.” “Not only have they had to flee extreme violence or persecution, lost everything and witness the death of family members, but they have also had to face so much abuse and intolerance and hardship.”

With #AngelinaJolie on #WorldRefugeeDay in Nairobi. So inspiring. Commended her for the great work she’s doing on behalf on refugees pic.twitter.com/60chvliC4c — Nuur Mohamud Sheekh (@nuurist) June 20, 2017

Angelina has additionally helped to launch the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative (PSVI) in 2012 with the goal of ending sexual violence in war zones. The issue still remains a priority for Jolie.

“The reality is that women and girls, as well as men and boys, can still be raped with near-total impunity in conflict zones around the world.”

Urging others to take this issue personally

The divorced mother-of-six added that “on behalf of victims of sexual abuse,” she wanted to “plead” that people take this issue “seriously” and “personally.”

Angelina also urged others to use their “position” and “influence” to “spread this message within your armed forces and on all the missions on which you serve.”

The refugee girls that the Hollywood star met with are participating in Heshima Kenya’s Girls’ Empowerment Program, which will provide them with the necessary skills and education needed for them to become self-reliant.

“[Refugees] are doing their best to carry on with minimal support, trying to live lives on dignity against impossible odds.”

She finished by saying what an “honor” it was to spend the day with the young female refugees.

UN refugee agency special envoy Angelina Jolie denounces mistreatment of refugees on World Refugee Day. https://t.co/1Dcfo7fKwH pic.twitter.com/wcNuUKMCYQ — ABC News (@ABC) June 20, 2017

